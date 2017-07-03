The cost of Healthcare to Senator Gardner's 2020 Campaign

Public Policy Polling conducted 3 polls on the Senate’s health care repeal in states of 3 Senators up for re-election in 2020 - Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa.

The three states are all represented by Republican Senators but had Democratic Senators prior to 2014.

The states had varying results in the 2016 President election - Clinton won Colorado by 3 points, Trump won North Carolina by 4 points and Trump won Iowa by 9 points.

The states have varying approval levels for President Trump today - underwater by 16 points in Colorado (40%-56%) while he's only slightly negative in North Carolina (46%-50%) and Iowa (46%-49%).

The reelection prospects of their Senators vary dramatically today with Colorado's Senator Cory Gardner significantly losing re-election by 14 points (39%-53%), North Carolina's Senator Thom Tillis narrowly losing reelection by 4 points (44%-48%) and Iowa's Joni Ernst winning reelection by 7 points (48%-41%)

Despite the varying situations in each state, one thing is clear from the polling: voters overwhelmingly reject the Senate's health care repeal legislation -- by nearly 2-to-1 margin or more in each state.

COLORADO. Voters disapprove of health care repeal by 33 points (26%-59%) and that expands to 45 points among Independents (21%-66%). In fact, the bill only reaches 50% with Republicans.

NORTH CAROLINA. Voters disapprove of health care repeal by 20 points (33%-53%) and that expands to 23 points among Independents (32%-55%). In fact, the bill only reaches 57% with Republicans.

IOWA. Voters disapprove of health care repeal by 27 points (27%-54%) and that expands to 41 points among Independents (18%-59%). In fact, the bill only reaches 50% with Republicans.

There is clear evidence that supporting this health care repeal will do lasting damage to a Senator’s standing with the voters in their state.

In all three states, health care is an incredibly important issue in deciding who to vote for in the midterms. In Colorado, it's an important issue for 80% (33% most important); In North Carolina, it's an important issue for 80% (38% most important); and, in Iowa, it's an important issue to 75% (32% most important).

Voters will reject Senators who support repeal. By 20 points, or more, voters in all three states say they will be less likely to vote to reelect a Senator who supports the health care repeal.

Colorado voters are 55% less likely to vote to reelect Senator Gardner if he supports repeal, expanding to 62% among Independents, and only 22% more likely to support him.

North Carolina voters are 48% less likely to vote to reelect Senator Tillis if he supports repeal and only 28% more likely.

Iowa voters are 47% less likely to vote to reelect Senator Ernst if she supports repeal and only 24% more likely.

Voters want Congress to move on. Even in states that Trump won or places where the incumbent Senator is ahead in re-election, by double-digit margins, voters in all three states want their Senator to return to Washington after this recess and work to fix the Affordable Care Act rather than continue trying to repeal it.

COLORADO. By 23 points (59%-36%) voters want to fix instead of repeal, expanding to 34 points among Independents (64%-30%).

NORTH CAROLINA. By 13 points (53%-40%) voters want to fix instead of repeal, expanding to 15 points among Independents (53%-38%).

IOWA. By 20 points (54%-34%) voters want to fix instead of repeal.