The Cost of Inaction

It is hard to believe that we have officially crossed over into the fourth quarter of 2017. Hopefully, you are experiencing great success and momentum in your life. The reality of only having three months left in the year is troubling to many. However, this is the time of the year where I am normally really excited. Fall signals the end of summer, the upcoming holiday season and the reminder that the end of the year is quickly approaching. So many people are waiting for something to happen in their lives. However, they refuse to take action and produce results in their lives. I remember a time in my life where I was sitting back waiting for opportunities to manifest in my life. Then one day I decided that I was going to make things happen. It was a powerful shift in my life that produced uncommon success. You have to stop sitting back saying what you are going to do and start doing it. Refuse to allow inaction to rob you of your destiny!