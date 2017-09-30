It is hard to believe that we have officially crossed over into the fourth quarter of 2017. Hopefully, you are experiencing great success and momentum in your life. The reality of only having three months left in the year is troubling to many. However, this is the time of the year where I am normally really excited. Fall signals the end of summer, the upcoming holiday season and the reminder that the end of the year is quickly approaching. So many people are waiting for something to happen in their lives. However, they refuse to take action and produce results in their lives. I remember a time in my life where I was sitting back waiting for opportunities to manifest in my life. Then one day I decided that I was going to make things happen. It was a powerful shift in my life that produced uncommon success. You have to stop sitting back saying what you are going to do and start doing it. Refuse to allow inaction to rob you of your destiny!
- Understand that inaction has a cost. One of the greatest lies you can ever believe is that you have plenty of time. While I am not trying to kill your dreams, I want to remind you that people die every single day that never realize their dreams. In reality, there is only one step between you and death. What you continue to put off will rob you of the possibilities of what your life can become. The excuses you make today engineer the disappointments of your tomorrow. You cannot afford to be nonchalant and passive about your future. Everything you achieve in life will be the result of aggressive action and intention. The cost of inaction is greater than you realize. The future does not belong to the dreamer. I’ve discovered that the future belongs to the doer.
- Inaction is a misuse of the seed of greatness. Within every human being on this planet lies the seed of greatness. Therefore, I want to dispel the myth that only certain people can be great. This is one of the greatest lies ever told. Everybody has the potential to be great. However, not everyone is willing to pay the price to be great. Seeds without sacrifice will produce great sorrow. You can have all the potential in the world but if you never cultivate the seed you will not prosper. When you refuse to take action on your dreams, you are ultimately misusing the seed of greatness on the inside of you. What you fail to discern will ultimately create dissatisfaction and discontent in your life. It is your responsibility to cultivate the seed of greatness on the inside of you. What you fail to cultivate you will never complete. Action and diligence will empower you to arrive at the place called destiny. You owe it to yourself to cultivate the seed of greatness within you. Cultivation will unleash unlimited capacity for greatness in your life.
- Inaction will cost you opportunity. Honestly, I can tell you stories of the price I paid for inaction in my life. Years ago I had an opportunity to pursue a life changing opportunity. Instead of accepting the invitation I declined it. Then when I tried to take advantage of the opportunity at a later time the door was closed. It was a painful moment and a major learning experiencing for me. I learned during that time that I would not miss another opportunity in my life. It challenged my mindset, changed how I spent my moments and created a resolve in me that would not accept mediocrity. Thankfully God has allowed other incredible opportunities to come my way. I have responded to those opportunities without reluctance or hesitation. I’ve discovered that some moments you cannot get back. Some seasons you cannot relive. Also, some doors will never be opened to you again. You may not know everything the opportunity requires. However, if you will have the courage to say yes, you will be amazed at how the pieces will come together for you. Every challenge in your life is a catalyst to opportunity.
- Inaction will mark your life. I think it is safe to say that you now understand that inaction is very costly. However, I am not sure that many people know how expensive inaction is. Inaction will mark your life with pain, disappointment and regret. I talk to people all the time that are bitter. They are bitter because they missed opportunities, settled for mediocrity and never reached their full potential. They are now at later stages of their lives. While they should be joyful and fulfilled, they are bitter and unhappy. The reality is that the actions you refuse to take today will produce the heartache of your tomorrow. The excuses you make today will enslave you tomorrow. You cannot erase the mark that inaction leaves on your life. Therefore, you must discern, value and maximize every moment of your life. Respond to opportunities when they show up so that the end of your life is not filled with resentment. Everything that you do not do today frames the disappointments of your tomorrow. Actions define your legacy.
