The Courageous Moment to #TakeAKnee is Now

"This is the courageous moment," said #ESPN's Jemele Hill. She is fundamentally right.

Knowledge is power and the power of our knowledge must grow stronger as we raise the next generation. The #ColinKapernick movement reminds me of Gus Williams. Enshrined on Memorial Field's "Wall of Legends," Williams protested worker's rights as an NBA athlete between 1980 and 1981. Like the "sit-ins" in Pensacola, he "sat-out" to "set up" the next generation of athlete for equitable pay. This power move resulted in the NBA Franchise Contract and influenced the MLB and NFL to do the same.

Seizing moments of courage to move forward is in Mount Vernon's DNA. From laying the foundation to Free Speech to founding Free Style, we are home to Champions of Justice including John Peter Zenger, Nina Simone, Hon. Bella Abzug, Betty Shabazz, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King's best friend and close adviser Rev. Dr. Richard Dixon.

Frederick Douglas said, "the process of progress involves struggle." The #Kapernick stand is our national struggle to pierce the provincial color barrier in sports and politics.

#JemeleHill is right and we must stand firm for what we believe in. We must take hard steps away from the wall of fear, hate and hypocrisy and battle beyond comfort zones with love, faith, and hope for a more equitable future.

As Nelson Mandela teaches, "Education is the best weapon to change the world." I believe the NFL and the broader sports community will ultimately join the #Kapernick movement. I believe we all have a part to play on the team of social justice - no matter how big or small - we all must teach our children right from wrong and instill sportsmanship qualities to strengthen their courage to follow their moral compass. This is happening in Mount Vernon today from Memorial Field to making Mount Vernon Shores. Even though gridlock and deep political weeds have ruined the physical infrastructure, the spirit of our city is not broken, nor is the spirit of our nation.

Let's continue to pursue our dreams and dare to change the world. Let's continue our march forward, through the valley of despair and into the plains of promise to seize our potential. We are on our way and I ask all to follow the light through dark moments and never ever stop believing in a better, safer, stronger future. We will get there, in time - no need for patience because persistence and perseverance will make it happen.

The decision of now is to not turn around, understand we have traveled far, #TakeAKnee... gather fresh courage and move forward!

