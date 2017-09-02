The coverage of Trump’s tax plan: So little news, so much slant.

(The Knife Media) There’s a saying, “no news is good news.” In today’s media, a new saying could help change the way we understand what’s published: “no news is no news,” so let’s report it that way.

On Wednesday, President Trump gave a speech in Missouri, in which he planned to address the subject of tax reform without providing details of his proposal. But that’s not the impression that two leading outlets gave. Here’sThe New York Times’ take:

Democrats seized on the disconnect between Mr. Trump’s tax-cutting message and the large reductions for businesses and high earners that he has championed, vowing to fight what they called a gift to the rich cloaked in populist language.

The Times suggests Trump’s proposal is a wolf in sheep’s clothing designed to disadvantage working-class Americans. The bias not only portrays the proposal in a negative light, but also the president and his administration. Compare this to Fox News’ angle:

Trump quipped that his proposal to do away with loopholes may not be preferable to wealthy people like him and the owner of the Loren Cook Company, but portrayed it as the right thing to do for workers.

This bias brings attention to problems (“loopholes”) in the current tax system, implying it’s bad or subpar, while portraying Trump and industry leaders as self-sacrificing for the greater good of working-class Americans. How can two diametrically opposed perspectives be true at the same time?

The truth is, the main data in this story is what Trump said in his speech, not data about his actual tax plan. The media’s take on his policy — which according to news reports doesn’t yet exist or exists in rudimentary form — is limiting, because it suggests it’ll either be good or bad before we have the information. It’s possible one of these perspectives will turn out to be true, but no one’s seen “the plan” yet, so how can we know?

This is a defining point in journalism: reporting can provide readers the facts (even if there are few, as in this case), or it can bias them in a way they’re predisposed to future information on the matter. Which would you rather have?

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould