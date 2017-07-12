The Criminalization of Black Males is still a Domestic Issue

Texas native, Bakari Henderson was killed in Greece on Friday, July 7, 2017 according to a local newspaper’s report.

New reports from the local Greek police say an argument over a selfie may have led to the fatal beating of the recent college graduate.

Henderson who was in Zakynthos for a photo shoot to launch his own fashion line, took a selfie with a waitress at a local bar that escalated into an argument that resulted into the 22-year-old’s fatal beating.

Greek police spokesman Theodore Chronopoulos told the Washington Post that surveillance shows that Henderson was fatally beaten in a span of 30 seconds.

“They kicked and punched him to his body and his head,” he said. “His death came from hits in his head.”

Footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar helped police identify the men who participated the altercation. Currently, nine men have been arrested and charged with intentional homicide.

Greek police have not released a motive for the attack, but are looking into the possibility that Henderson, who is African American, could have been targeted because of his race.

Chronopoulos said the fight happened during a bar night devoted to Serbians. According to him one of the suspects argued with the waitress over the selfie, hit Henderson, who then smashed a beer bottle on the other customer's table.

Soon, about 10 to 15 men chased Henderson outside the bar and immediately caught him. They left him lying on the ground after beating him.

This police account differs from the account given by Henderson’ friends, who said he wasn’t doing anything when the suspects confronted him.

Daniel Brown, who was one of three friends with Henderson in Zakynthos, told ABC news that the group was speaking to no one when the suspects initiated the fight.

Since the incident, friends and family have spoken with the media to attest to Henderson’s character.

Travis Jenkens, a childhood friend of Henderson said he was not someone to get involved in a fight.

John Gramlich, another childhood friend, agreed. He told the Associated Press that it's not in his character at all to be aggressive or instigate anything. He's the guy who calms people down.

While Henderson’s family and friends have publically tried to affirm his character and investigate what actually took place, I’ve come across a number of comments on social media and in conversation with individuals who I want to believe have unintentionally synonymized Henderson’s blackness with criminality.

This is not a new phenomenon. For years people of color, Black men in particular have been associated with negative imagery whenever their deaths have been made public.

This happened when deadly forced was used on Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Michael Sterling, and Philandro Castro to name a few. When Blacks are victims of heinous crimes their records or physical appearances are used to justify their deaths.

But what happens when a victim doesn’t fit the stereotype? Henderson was far from our idea of criminal. He was a University of Arizona graduate. Before that he interned at the Texas State Department. He was also an entrepreneur on business traveling to start his new clothing line.

The traditional narrative is that Black men aren’t good. They cause trouble for themselves and those around them.

Such ideas have persisted for decades because we live in a “post racial society” that has made some color blind and ignorant to the racial injustices minorities still face while others have remained indifferent about what happens to any individual outside of themselves.

According to family and friends, Henderson was someone anyone would want to be friends with. Yet, his skin color plays a factor as to rather his death is justified. If people truly are able to see past race they would empathize with Henderson’s love ones and understand that no one deserves to die the way he did.

The investigation is still underway and his family is still waiting for answers.