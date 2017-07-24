The Critical Reception Of Colonialism’s Destructive Powers In Adichie’s Purple Hibiscus

The introduction of foreign ideals into a society oftentimes affects the clarity of cultural and religious distinctions in that society, ultimately altering familial relationships and even the individual selfhood. In Adichie’s Purple Hibiscus, British colonial ideals draw many Nigerians from their native culture and drastically change the nation’s identity. This novel details the destructive powers of colonialism through the lens of the Achike family as Papa, the patriarch, strictly enforces his Catholic beliefs—a primary import of colonialism—and limits the lives of his children, Kambili and Jaja. The novel is inherently a Bildungsroman, a coming-of-age story, as it shows the gradual growth and blossoming of Kambili upon visiting her Aunty Ifeoma’s house and escaping her father’s stringency. The colonial backdrop seems to control this element of the novel, as the British influence ultimately shapes the Achike familial dynamic and Kambili’s development especially. Purple Hibiscus has had a significant critical reception that has praised Adichie’s effective parallel between individual and society. In discussing the novel, many reviews center on colonialism’s harmful nature as it influences Kambili’s growth, only briefly recognizing Adichie’s intent of creating a pure Bildungsroman. Thus, though Purple Hibiscus is a coming-of-age novel at heart, many reviews instead discuss the British influence on Nigerian culture in great detail because understanding the growth and maturation of Kambili requires knowledge of colonialism’s destructive powers.

While reviewers recognize that Purple Hibiscus is a Bildungsroman, they illustrate this understanding only in passing and rarely discuss Kambili’s maturation in isolation. For example, Erin Kaplan from L.A. Weekly “wonder[s] why […] [Kambili] isn’t a bit more forthcoming” and instead focuses on the fact that Papa is “almost medievally Catholic” because of the colonial influence (Kaplan). The fact that the review points out Kambili’s introversion without considering the effect of colonialism suggests that understanding Kambili’s gradual escape from her shyness requires an awareness of the colonial issues that indirectly plague her. Furthermore, an unnamed critic from Kirkus Reviews mentions Kambili’s coming-of-age fleetingly, describing only how “Kambili begins to enjoy life a little” when separated from Papa (“Adichie, Chimamanda […]” 973). The critic here does not delve into the source of Kambili’s growth upon reaching Aunty Ifeoma’s compound, instead using a simple statement to broadly describe Kambili’s shift in character, as reviewers consider coming-of-age a secondary facet of the novel. Next, Ellen Cohen from the Library Journal describes how the novel is a symbol of “the country’s political and military problems” (Cohen 127) more than one of the immense personal growth that Kambili experiences throughout the novel. Cohen focuses on Adichie’s description of the cultural influence of colonial ideals but does not take as much time to discuss Kambili’s coming-of-age in isolation. Thus, many reviews of Purple Hibiscus mention Kambili’s coming-of-age quite briefly as the colonial influence is more pressing throughout the novel and more heavily affects Kambili’s development.

More prevalent in the reviews is the discussion of the destructive powers of colonialism as a backdrop to the coming-of-age facet of the novel. For example, an article from the New York Times focuses on the duality between Nigerian government and familial life in the novel—that is, “living under a brutally paternalistic government” versus “living with a seemingly saintly father who uses religion to torment [Kambili]” (Hartl). Here, reviewer John Hartl, rather than focusing exclusively on Kambili’s maturation and coming-of-age, views this phenomenon as secondary to the plot and highlights the destructive nature of Nigeria’s “brutally paternalistic government” and how this affects the Achike familial dynamic. Reviewer Michele Roberts from the New Statesman notes that Adichie “intertwin[es] the personal and the political” in the novel, underscoring that it “reflects an adolescent’s search for certainties” (Roberts 54) in a society of political corruption and cultural ambiguity. This reviewer, though she gives some credit to the significance of Kamibli’s self-directed coming-of-age, still emphasizes that the primary influence on Kambili’s growth are “the political” issues in Nigerian society and the struggle for finding “certainties” in such a chaotic world. Finally, an unnamed reviewer from Publishers Weekly highlights Papa’s “religious fanatic[ism]” and his abuse of “his family for the mildest infractions of his interpretation of an exemplary Christian life” (“Purple Hibiscus” 53). Reviewers consider Papa’s harsh behavior a consequence of his credence in the Catholic faith—a product of British colonialism. This pattern suggests that reviews consider pure coming-of-age a secondary facet of the novel because colonialism plays such a prominent role in molding the Achike familial dynamic and Kambili’s maturation.

The British colonial influence is most evident in Papa’s patriarchal stringency—his intense belief in foreign ideals such as Christianity—which engenders fear and introversion in Kambili and prevents her growth into an independent person. For example, when Kambili’s friend Ezinne wonders why Kambili so frequently darts out of school and avoids social contact, Kambili conceals the truth of her situation. Internally, Kambili knows that, “I was not allowed to keep [Papa] waiting, so I always dashed out of my last class […] as though I were running the 200-meters race at the interhouse sports competition” (Adichie 51). The fact that Kambili believes she is not “allowed” to interact with others outside of school, which would be violating one of Papa’s rules, demonstrates how heavily colonialism has impacted the Achike familial dynamic. Papa has taken on the Catholic tenets that were imported with colonialism so forcefully that he demonstrates abusive behavior in the household, which Kambili has grown to fear and to obey. Kambili leaves school “as though [she] were running” at a sports race because she is so terrified of her father, which illustrates that Kambili’s growth and social maturation is hindered by Papa’s commitment to British colonial notions. This instance also represents how colonialism, as manifested in Papa’s actions, indirectly prevents Kambili from forming meaningful social connections and from coming-of-age. Ultimately, when Papa beats Kambili, the "parallel marks on [her] face" and the "ringing in [her] ears" (Adichie 51) are the symbols of colonialism’s harm, which prevents Kambili from social freedom and independent identity. Thus, in order to relate to Kambili’s coming-of-age, one must recognize that Papa’s harsh treatment of his children, which takes root in his commitment to colonial principles, inhibits Kambili’s growth.

When Kambili reaches Aunty Ifeoma’s compound and distances herself from Papa—from the British influence—she can finally begin her coming-of-age transition and free herself from the crux of colonial ideals. At Aunty Ifeoma’s house, Kambili breaks free of Papa’s edicts, develops an affection for the priest Father Amadi, and becomes increasingly aware of the outside world. While playing at the field with Father Amadi, Kambili senses an unusual romantic intimacy with him: “It seemed too close, too intimate, to have his eyes on my legs, on any part of me” (Adichie 176). The significance of Kambili’s realization is that, when the colonial influence, manifested in her father, is at bay, she can fully come of age and can think about social patterns without worrying as much about violating Papa’s rules. Kambili thinks that Father Amadi’s flirtatious behavior is “too close” and “too intimate” for her: she is surprised because she has never sensed this connection previously due to her father’s inhibiting colonial strictness. In the beginning, Papa’s Catholic stringency, which stemmed from the oppressive state of postcolonial Nigeria following British colonization, hindered Kambili’s coming-of-age, but now the lack of this influence has enhanced Kambili’s growth. Kambili noticeably feels more freedom around Father Amadi, too, especially when she develops “an embarrassed and amused smile” that “stretch[es] my lips and cheeks” (Adichie 177). These small instances of Kambili’s emotional expression are more broadly symbolic of her identification of a selfhood that is independent of Papa’s colonial harshness. Only now can Kambili feel a distinct sense of self and appreciate others’ humor, which suggests the importance of identifying colonialism—especially as manifested in Papa’s Catholicism—as the root of Kambili’s inhibited growth and development. Thus, the fact that Kambili matures only when she is at a distance from the colonial influence—from Papa’s patriarchal stringency—shows that understanding her coming-of-age and her personal inhibition necessitates an awareness of colonialism’s harmful powers.

When Kambili returns to her hometown, Enugu, from Aunty Ifeoma’s house, she begins to flourish socially as she has extricated herself from Papa’s strict beliefs and, despite Papa’s influence, has grown more independent in her thoughts. For example, when Papa severely injures Kambili because of her violation of his overzealous Catholic faith, Kambili discovers kind letters from her friends that suggest her newfound friendliness and independent personality. When Kambili’s friends visit her, they have “eyes wide with awed admiration” (Adichie 250), which illustrates that they have begun to show respect and care for Kambili because she has begun to show the same for them. Kambili was once reluctant to interact with her friends because she knew that she had to return home to please Papa; however, as the book progresses, Kambili more frequently stays after school to interact with her friends and to develop a personal autonomy. In addition, Kambili’s friend Chinwe Jideze brings a card that says “Get well soon to someone special” (Adichie 215). Kambili’s being described as “special” suggests the healthy social connections that she has been cultivating with her more extroverted character. Kambili describes how Chinwe “sat by my bed and talked to me, in confidential whispers, as if we had always been friends” (Adichie 215), which illustrates that Kambili has developed genuine relationships with her friends. The fact that Kambili’s friends can now talk to her “in confidential whispers” and can trust Kambili reveals her growth: she is no longer as restricted by Papa’s colonial tenets. Thus, comprehending Kambili’s complex maturation throughout the novel calls for a larger understanding of the effects of colonialism on personal life in Nigeria, especially as seen in Papa’s restrictive Catholic stringency in the household.

Although Purple Hibiscus is a Bildungsroman, reviews of the novel focus mostly on the harmful British influence on Nigerian culture and personal life because, in order to fully understand Kambili’s maturation, one must examine colonialism’s inhibiting powers. While many reviews acknowledge that Adichie intended to portray a coming-of-age tale, critics tend to make note of this more in passing and focus instead on colonialism’s role in the novel. A frequent underlying suggestion in the critiques is the idea that there is a firm relationship between Papa’s patriarchal stringency—a product of the colonial influence—and Kambili’s personal inhibition, her inability to develop an independent identity. The destruction of Nigerian society by the British especially influences Papa to adopt a Catholic credence and to become abusive in the household, which limits Kambili’s growth by instilling fear in her. Thus, the idea of colonialism’s deleterious nature is so prominent in the novel’s critical reception because often the unity of a nation under one culture and government has an immense influence on the personal level, on the sense of self. For the individual, then, the introduction of alien principles can inevitably cause immense conflict and confusion about personal identity—the prominent factor that inhibits Kambili’s blossoming at such a formative stage in her life.

