The Crusade Of Connor Stephens Makes A Dash To Off-Broadway, And Not In The Usual Manner.

Dewey Moss surprised me when, in an apparent out-of-the-blue press release, he recently announced that his entry in last year’s Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF), The Crusade Of Connor Stephens was headed Off Broadway. If I recall, I’ve interviewed him before about his earlier play, Death Of The Persian Prince, heading Off Broadway. He had been working on that for a couple of years and the play has gotten some excellent reviews! How could this “other” play that just debuted at MITF be headed Off Broadway so soon after its debut festival run? Not only that, but The Crusade Of Connor Stephens follows the long-running success of The Fantastics at The Jerry Orbach Theater, and that in itself was a major step! What strange witchcraft was this? Not that I’m surprised at his success; I’ve known that Dewey would eventually take one of his works to the “next level.” But this quickly? I had to ask and he happily shared his journey and a little bit extra that also intrigued me, which he mentions at the end. Meet Dewey Moss...

Q~ It's really exciting to see that your play, "The Crusade of Connor Stephens" is Off Broadway, congratulations! When did this journey begin and can you describe that moment when you realized this show was going headed Off Broadway? Tell us about that.

Dewey Moss: Thank you, Roger for the congrats – it’s been an exciting process with many challenges, but one I certainly have loved doing! I wrote “Connor Stephens” in 2013 not long after the Sandy Hook shooting (December of 2012), and wanted to explore how the seeds of hate are planted and grow to the point where they can turn into extreme acts of violence. I spent about a month writing the play, then I had some initial “in-the-apartment” readings of the script to help get it in decent shape. Once I felt good about the script, I organized an Equity 29-hour reading (an industry term for a union-approved reading where you can rehearse no more than 29 hours before having a public reading) for an invited audience at the Producer’s Club in 2015. (On a side note, during the auditions for the reading, I cast two actors who are actually currently still with the play Off Broadway – Ben Curtis who plays Jim Jr., and Julie Campbell who plays Kimmi.) The reading was very successful, both from the audience’s enthusiasm for the show as well as their feedback during the talkback, and allowed me to see the play more clearly in terms of what worked and what didn’t. Some significant rewrites happened after that, and the play really began to fall into place and take shape. I wanted to see what the response the script would be “out in the world,” so I submitted it to numerous festivals in 2015. It was accepted to every festival I entered, however my instincts began to tell me that the timing wasn’t quite right for the show. So, I negotiated with the festivals to see if they would accept another one of my plays. That year I mounted “Death of the Persian Prince” at the 2015 Midtown International Theater Festival, which played to sold-out enthusiastic audiences and strong reviews, moved to another festival, then to an Off-Off run at the Duo Theater. The interest in and success of that play set the stage for an even stronger industry reception to “Connor Stephens” when I mounted it at the 2016 Midtown International Theater Festival, again to sold-out audiences and strong reviews. I purposely made sure that the audience was not filled with just friends and family so I could carefully watch the audience reaction and judge if this show had any “legs.” It was about half way through the second act on the second performance that I felt like the audience’s response was saying the show had real potential for a run. It was at the final performance when Bryan Cranston attended, and had extremely positive things to say about the quality of the show and its timeliness. That’s when I became convinced that the next step was an Off Broadway run.

Q~ You've written some socially conscious, and critically acclaimed work before (Death of The Persian Prince), so why do you think this play picked up so much momentum so fast? Or did it just appear to be fast?

Dewey Moss: I’m laughing a bit simply because it doesn’t seem fast to me at all! But that’s because I’ve lived with it day-in and day-out. In terms of the time that many shows take to make it to a commercial run, I realize we’ve been quite lucky with “Connor Stephens.” My General Manager, Lisa Dozier King and I went to work on the commercial Off-Broadway run immediately after the Midtown festival in 2016, because we both felt the show was extremely timely. But what really gave it momentum was when the Jerry Orbach Theater became quite unexpectedly available. Commercial locations for Off-Broadway contracts are tough to book as they are few in number, and even though we knew it may be a lot of work to move into the Jerry Orbach after The Fantasticks had played there for 12 years, the location and visibility it would provide “Connor Stephens” was too good to pass up. So, like many producers, now I had a location and a date, so the race to capitalize was on! It’s almost a catch 22 – it’s difficult to raise money without the product being “real” (you hear “come back when you have a date and theater” a lot), yet once you get a theater and date, you are limited in the amount of time you have to raise money. Then add on top of the fact that it’s an Off Broadway commercial show, which the industry often labels as “impossible” or “not worth doing,” you have a real challenge. But I enjoy a challenge! Luckily our investors responded to the script and its message/timeliness, and felt as strongly as we did that the show needed to be up and running quickly. So here we are, at the Jerry Orbach for an open-ended run less than a year since we premiered it at the Midtown International Theater Festival.

Q~ Making it Off Broadway certainly changes how critics review your show. Do you take to heart the reviews, positive or negative? And if so, is there still room for tweaking and adjusting the material?

Dewey Moss: Perspective is the word that comes to mind. And this is where it is beneficial for the artist to learn to separate themselves from the “biz” in Showbiz. Coming from a performing background, I learned many years ago that if I listened to every critic’s opinion I could never survive in show business. You hear time and time again from top producers that “reviews no longer sell a show.” And it’s true – reviews don’t hold the weight they used to in today’s social-media-driven world. Like a post on a social site, they are fleeting -- People may (or may not) pay attention to them for a moment, then they are gone. Sure, we all want our work to be liked. But by whom? Out of the many reviews we received for “Connor Stephens,” the majority were great to off-the-charts glowing. Then there were a couple that were so far at the other end of the spectrum that they were almost spiteful – in fact one reviewer referred to us as a “clunker.” Glowing to being referred to as a “clunker” -- So who do you listen to? Well, personally I’d rather be controversial and cause a discussion rather than have something that is just considered “fine.” And I do enjoy a well-written analysis and review, whether it’s positive or negative, as long as its analytical. The problem is many reviews have become like bad tweets – decisive, quickly written, and full of judgement. For example, some people are predisposed to hate anything where the writer is also the director – add on the self-producer aspect and you might as well have committed a cardinal sin (unlike in the film business, where it’s all too common for the filmmaker to be the writer/director/producer). Not long ago there was an article in American Theater Magazine where Hal Prince called for more “creative producers” in the business (as opposed to producers who simply finance the shows.) Would these same reviewers criticize Hal Prince for directing and producing a show? These days quite possibly. The reviews that were solid-to-glowing for “Connor Stephens” were long, thoughtful, well-written and analytical. The ones that weren’t were short and dismissive. Nobody is going to like everyone’s work (Frank Rich never liking Albee’s work comes to mind), but who are you going to base your success on – the good or the bad? My answer: neither. Who do I listen to? My audiences. Audiences will tell us if we have a good product or not. There is a myriad of reasons why a show does or doesn’t run on or off Broadway, but your audience will tell you if the show should or not. The audiences for “Connor Stephens” are giving standing ovations most evenings, leaving in tears, and continuing the conversation about the show days later on social media or with friends. And our audiences are growing as a result. So glowing reviews are wonderful, the “clunker” reviews aren’t, but perspective is key. Producer hat on: Reviews ultimately become tools. What can be used to help sell the show, you use. Everything else you toss out, and take nothing personally. And always listen to your audience.

Q~ Having made it officially to Off Broadway, what's your typical week like? Do you aspire for Broadway, are you working on a new play? Tell us what it's like.

Dewey Moss: Well, it was fantastically busy up until opening night, and now my job as Lead Producer on this production becomes very different. As many of my mentors have told me, my job is now to keep the show “alive” as long as possible. That means not only running for as long as is financially possible for this Off-Broadway run while also meeting our responsibilities to investors, but strategically planning and looking ahead to subsequent runs in the future. Like any other writer, I’d love nothing more than this show to move to Broadway, particularly to one of the smaller intimate theaters like the Golden and see what the show could become with a larger budget behind it. That would take a partnership with a producer who has Broadway experience and really sees the vision in the show. For now, we’ve successfully mounted this Off Broadway production, so my days are spent working with my team on marketing and selling tickets, investor relations and meeting those obligations, and beginning to strategize on how to make “Connor Stephens” a viable product for its subsidiary life. Oh yes -- and trying to enjoy the fact I have a show running at the Jerry Orbach Theater!

Q~ "The Crusade of Connor Stephens" certainly touches some political topics. How much of your play is influenced by your real life experiences and social consciousness?

Dewey Moss: I grew up in Texas as Southern Baptist and gay, so you can imagine that some of the content in the play experienced first-hand for many years. In fact, audience members continue to come up to me and recount their experiences with various religions while coming to terms with their sexuality, and the hate that was “preached” at them. And the characters in the play reflect aspects of people I grew up around. That’s pretty much where it ends, though, in terms of real life experiences. I’m not a parent, nor have I been involved in a gun shooting (though growing up in Texas guns were part of the overall culture). So, I would say social consciousness then stepped in to help create the show. Right now, we are more divided as a nation, more divisive in our speech, and more polarized by our differences on the whole than I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime. Too often we seem to have lost respect for different views or cultures, and resort to violence as a solution. And hatred is at the core of the violence – whether that be against the LGBTQ community, the Muslim community, the African American community, or . In its day, the song “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught” from South Pacific was controversial because it exposed the fact that hatred and prejudice is a taught behavior. We are still suffering from this very thing, but now it almost seems to be at epidemic proportions in terms of gun violence in our communities. Shootings of innocent people and children are occurring for no other reason than pure hate, irrational and unjustified as it is. In “Connor Stephens,” I wanted to challenge a set of hateful beliefs with the very thing that is being hated, but on an extremely intimate and personal level. Thus, while the events leading up to the moment the show begins are tragic and “ripped-from-the-headlines,” it really serves to strip a family to an emotionally raw state to where each individual has one of two choices left at the end of the play: to choose love, or not.

Q~Last year, you were presenting this play at a festival (MITF). In less than a year, you're Off Broadway. How much did being in MITF help you get here?

Dewey Moss: MITF provided an invaluable platform for me to develop “Connor Stephens” as an Equity Showcase. The process allowed me to workshop the show, make changes and refine the script without the costs associated with a full production. It provided me with the tools needed to take it to the next level: reviews, audience response, and awards (MITF graciously awarded “Connor Stephens” 7 awards, including Best Play and Outstanding Production). While none of these things guaranteed in any way that we could actually get the show mounted Off Broadway, it did provide us a strong basis on which to state our case to investors and others for the current run. “Connor Stephens” certainly wouldn’t have been ready for its current run without the MITF production.

Q~ What's next for Dewey Moss?

Dewey Moss: The work on “Connor Stephens” is far from done, so I’ll continue working to make this production and the entire life of the play as successful as possible. I continue working my “day” job producing industrials and commercials for an advertising firm, as well as teaching acting and singing privately through my studio. I’ve recently written the book to a new musical based on the biblical story of Esther, and I have several plays in the works as well. After some pretty heavy dramas like “Death of the Persian Prince” and “Connor Stephens,” perhaps it’s time for a comedy!

Q: So this is something fairly new and caught my attention. Please tell us about this live-stream that's being planned for The Crusade of Connor Stephens.

Dewey Moss: We are extremely excited about the live stream on August 3rd! Having a background both in show business and advertising, I think livestreaming is a perfect blend of live theater and technology. Ken Davenport pioneered the livestream of the musical Daddy Long Legs, Roundabout livestreamed the musical She Loves Me, and now we're livestreaming a play -- and I'm looking forward to the benefits. Everyone knows that Off-Broadway is a tough sell, and it's often because there isn't the budget to compete with the advertising efforts of Broadway shows. In order for Off-Broadway to survive, I believe we have to look to new ways of reaching audiences. Livestreaming allows us to reach a national audience many times the size of the amount of people we can play to each week in the theater itself. Almost by default that increases word-of-mouth. Also based on other market data, people have a tendency to go see things they've heard of -- so if a person saw the livestream, then they may be more apt to see the show at the theater, or tell a friend they should definitely go see it. In addition it increases our visibility to artistic directors of theaters across the country who can't always make it to see new shows in NYC, but may be interested in including our show in their future seasons. So I view livestreaming as a complete "win-win" for the Off-Broadway community.

Live Stream performance of The Crusade of Connor Stephens: 8pm, August 3, 2017. $1.99 special through August 2nd, $3.99 on the day of and for subsequent viewings. Registration available at www.crusade2017.com