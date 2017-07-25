The Curious Role of Race in the 'Opioid Epidemic'

We also ought to be curious about which communities have historically had greater access to prescription opioids, and which communities have historically had less access to opioids than actually deemed medically appropriate. Interestingly, researchers have been curious about this and have studied it. If the following findings from the article ”We Don’t Carry That - Failure of Pharmacies in Predominantly Nonwhite Neighborhoods to Stock Opioid Analgesics” don’t raise red flags for our nation, I’m not sure what would:

“Pharmacies in predominantly nonwhite neighborhoods were significantly less likely to stock opioids than were pharmacies in predominantly white neighborhoods”

“Two thirds of the pharmacies that did not carry any opioids were in neighborhoods where the majority of the residents were nonwhites”

And, where the health disparity part comes in:

“Nonwhite patients are significantly less likely than white patients to receive prescriptions for analgesic agents recommended” which “suggests that members of racial and ethnic minority groups are at substantial risk for the undertreatment of pain”

Wow. What research tells us is that not only have non-whites had less access to prescription opioids than their white counterparts have had, which helps us make sense of why it is the white population most impacted by the current “opioid epidemic,” but it also tells us that this lack of access has in fact been a health disparity. What this tells us is that non-whites have not even had sufficient access to filling medically appropriate opioid prescriptions in their own communities. Wow.

It may be hard for some of us to have the conversation about racism, but we can’t have the conversation about addiction, recovery, drug policy and health disparities without doing so. We can’t make any true progress, much less reparations, if we are not willing to address the reality of things.