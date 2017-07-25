The Curious Role of Race in the 'Opioid Epidemic'

While both alcohol and tobacco continue to overwhelmingly kill far more people per year than opioids, including many individuals who do not even use those drugs yet die as a result of exposure to them (read: secondhand smoke, drunk driving), one would have to be living under a rock to not have heard of the “opioid epidemic” and the nation’s efforts to “combat it.” Although opioid-related deaths certainly continue to rise and devastate communities across the country, we ought to be curious about why opioids are getting so much attention while alcohol and tobacco still account for substantially more deaths. We ought to be curious about to whom the tobacco companies are targeting their marketing and about which communities happen to have higher availability of and access to alcohol.
We also ought to be curious about which communities have historically had greater access to prescription opioids, and which communities have historically had less access to opioids than actually deemed medically appropriate. Interestingly, researchers have been curious about this and have studied it. If the following findings from the article ”We Don’t Carry That - Failure of Pharmacies in Predominantly Nonwhite Neighborhoods to Stock Opioid Analgesics” don’t raise red flags for our nation, I’m not sure what would:
“Pharmacies in predominantly nonwhite neighborhoods were significantly less likely to stock opioids than were pharmacies in predominantly white neighborhoods”
“Two thirds of the pharmacies that did not carry any opioids were in neighborhoods where the majority of the residents were nonwhites”
And, where the health disparity part comes in:
“Nonwhite patients are significantly less likely than white patients to receive prescriptions for analgesic agents recommended” which “suggests that members of racial and ethnic minority groups are at substantial risk for the undertreatment of pain”
Wow. What research tells us is that not only have non-whites had less access to prescription opioids than their white counterparts have had, which helps us make sense of why it is the white population most impacted by the current “opioid epidemic,” but it also tells us that this lack of access has in fact been a health disparity. What this tells us is that non-whites have not even had sufficient access to filling medically appropriate opioid prescriptions in their own communities. Wow.
It may be hard for some of us to have the conversation about racism, but we can’t have the conversation about addiction, recovery, drug policy and health disparities without doing so. We can’t make any true progress, much less reparations, if we are not willing to address the reality of things.
At some point, our nation is going to have reckon with the reality of things. At some point, we are all going to have to acknowledge the role that race plays in all of this. It is time we all get just a little bit more curious about how this whole prescription “opioid epidemic” really came to be. I’m curious - are you?
