The Cyber-Psycho Great Depression of 2017

Depression is anger turned inward.

- Sigmund Freud

Our current situation may not fit the economic definition of a “Great Depression,” but I think that many of us are greatly depressed.

How could we not be? On one hand we are assaulted by assault rifles. We have psychotics killing our friends and family and neighbors by the score. Psychos with guns in Vegas (59 confirmed dead) and Orlando (49 dead) and Virginia Tech (32 dead) and Sandy Hook (27 dead) and Kileen (23 dead) and San Ysidro (21 dead) and Austin (16 dead) and Edmond (14 dead) and San Bernadino (14 dead) and Fort Hood (13 dead). (1)

In fact (Yes, facts are real things.) there have been 521 mass shootings in the past 477 days. A mass shooting being defined as four or more people injured or killed in a single event at the same time or location. (2)

The theory that the solution to gun violence is more guns for everyone, everywhere, always has been tested and proven wrong. No good guy with a gun was going to stop that bad guy with a gun holed up high above the Las Vegas Strip, taking a sniper position at the Mandalay Bay.

It feels like nowhere is safe. The airport is not safe. The schools are not safe. Political rallies are not safe. Congressional baseball practices are not safe. Hell, you can’t even cut loose in Las Vegas without fear of being indiscriminately and senselessly murdered.

And yet, we all know, that our Federal Government will take no action.

With nowhere for our righteous rage to turn, it turns inward and we are depressed. Helpless and depressed.

The great myth of our times is that technology is communication.

- Libby Larsen

On one hand attacked by man, on the other hand attacked by machines. Machines are funny. They kill you with kindness.

They drive your car. Then they take the job of everyone who drives cars.

They send you e-mails 24/7, anywhere in the world, so you can stay on top of work. Then they take away your ability to have a meaningful family dinner because everyone is checking their phone every 15 seconds.

They make it easy to check your credit online. Then they take your social security number and sell it on the dark web for bitcoin.

They show you a cute cat picture on Facebook. Then they show you an intriguing story about how Hillary Clinton is operating a crack house in the back of a Pizza Parlor in Newark.

They make it easier to vote by using electronic machines instead of pesky old paper. Then, after reports that the system was hacked, they leave you wondering if your votes were counted at City Hall or at the Kremlin.

Just like old Joe Stalin said:

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.

Now, we are not Luddites. Technology is a good thing and there are bumps along the way as we move from the horse and buggy to the automobile. But do we need to fully sacrifice any sense of privacy? Is there no longer space for genuine human to human connection and intimacy? Do we need to accept the degradation of the integrity of our Democracy in this brave new machine dominated world?

And yet, we all know, that our Federal Government will take no action.

Hell, the Russian hacking was used to help our current President. Why would our Commander in Chief want to stop it?

With nowhere for our righteous rage to turn, it turns inward and we are depressed. Helpless and depressed.

We're terrible animals. I think that the Earth's immune system is trying to get rid of us, as well it should.

- Kurt Vonnegut

Cybers attacking, Psychos attacking, how do we….oh wait. I almost forgot: the unbridled wrath of Mother Nature.

In her righteous rage, Mother Nature is treating us like a virus. An army of White Walkers in the form of storms and scorching heat and floods of biblical proportions seem to be doing their best to knock us off the planet so Earth can get back to its job of sustaining life for species who are better at sharing.

And yet, we all know, that (other than pulling out of the Paris Accords) our Federal Government will take no action.

Hell, the director of the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't believe even climate change is real. (3)

With nowhere for our righteous rage to turn, it turns inward and we are depressed. Helpless and depressed.

The Solution?

So Moses went back and summoned the elders of the people and set before them all the words the Lord had commanded him to speak.

Exodus 19:7

Given that our problems are of Biblical proportions, I’m going back for a Biblical Solution: The Rule of Law.

When everything was going to hell in the desert with people dancing around that damn Golden Calf, Moses brought order through the Ten Commandments. We celebrate the Ten Commandments, because the rule of law is a crucial step towards civilization, towards creating a just society. No one is above the law and no one is beneath it (not even the dude who owns the Golden Calf). (4)

Like it or not, there are some problems that are so big, we need a functioning and effective government to help alleviate them. Government’s chief function is the creation and enforcement of laws. And we need some good ones right now.

Then why do we elect politicians who are convinced that government is incapable of doing anything right under any circumstances?

You wouldn’t want someone who hates Apple products to be the CEO of Apple.

You wouldn’t want someone who hates the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their Head Coach.

You wouldn’t want someone who hates kids to be a Kindergarten Teacher.

Yet, there is a strain of political thought, that the best people to run the government are the people who hate it the most.

I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.

- Grover Norquist

Well after a good bit of testing out this theory, we've found that when you elect politicians who hate the very idea of government, when they get the chance to run the government, they run it right into the ground.

