The DACA repeal: Beware of vague media reports | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) When Politico first reported on the Trump’s administration’s plans to end DACA, it was preparing the nation for a change in immigration policy. Wouldn’t it make sense for the outlet, and the others that followed, to provide precise information on program and the pros and cons of rescinding it? If they did, we’d be better informed as to the nature of the decision and its possible outcomes.

That’s not what we found in the sources we analyzed. Two of them, in particular, made cases for or against the repeal: Reuters suggested ending DACA would be negative because it would destroy lives and businesses, while Breitbart implied it would be good because the program disadvantages American workers.

Here’s the catch: it’s all vague. None of the outlets provided precise information to evaluate the impacts of DACA and what would happen if it’s rescinded. Look at Breitbart’s closing point:

The current annual flood of foreign labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widenswealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.

It sure makes a case against foreign labor and DACA, doesn’t it? But what exactly do the terms in red mean? They’re what we call “imprecise spin” — vague, general or ambiguous language that shapes our impressions according to the bias. The above excerpt suggests nothing good is coming out of foreign labor, including DACA workers, so repealing the program is a no-brainer.

Reuters also uses imprecise spin, but to suggest it’s best to keep the program. For instance:

[Business leaders] have generally cited a potential hit to the economy if the program were to end, although there is scant government data on Dreamers as a distinct economic group. Still, with the U.S. economy at close to fullemployment, ending DACA would bring a net loss in productivity, said Giovanni Peri, an economics professor …

On the upside, Reuters acknowledges the limitations in data by saying there’s “scant” information on DACA beneficiaries, which qualifies the argument. While it also uses imprecise spin as well, Reuters also includes an opinion in favor of repealing DACA in its coverage, which lessens the bias, whereas Breitbart’s only provides information that supports its point of view. When Breitbart did include specific information on DACA permits issued, for example, it was inaccurate (see our Fact Comparison section below for details).

Still, there’s very little measureable data provided. Would you form your opinion of DACA’s repeal based on information like this? It’s similar to making a decision about an important purchase when the seller is describing the specs in vague terms — would you buy, or would you want to know more?

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould