"The Daily Insult" -- Notes From New York's Most Humiliated Citizen...

Hello readers,

As I am emotionally and spiritually crippled in the attempt to publish my masterpiece, My Dog is Better Than Your Dog : Tails of Narcissism, the least I can do is toss off a piece or two, now and then, to chronicle my vicious relationship to New York City and the miserable citizens that inhabit it. I won’t go into much of my history right now, but let’s say I am a middle-aged, disappointed, overweight Jewish woman. Married: to a masochist who for some sick reason thinks I am the bees-knees, even though I would prefer to be a power-lesbian.

I have the most beautiful (as the pictures will attest) — LOOK AT HER, PEOPLE — Rat Terrier in the world, Nora Blue. Since I have owned her, every busy-body in the city thinks they have a right to approach me and cast off their pearls of knowledge.

After a brutal flare-up with my husband about his unruly nose-hairs, we attempt to have make up sex and then decide to take a walk with our child, Nora. All is well, and she is unusually sunny and friendly towards other dogs (at nine- years-old she has learned that dogs are useless towards her primary goals of shelter and nutrition).

As we entered our verdant Bauhaus-style housing complex along the lovely East River, we paused at a dog cluster.

“So, is your dog some kind of Jack Russel mix,” some potential asshole, a sixtyish gray haired guy pontificated, as he bent over and pet Nora, also commenting how soft her fur was.

“Nope, she’s a Rat Terrier."

“Oh, most Rat Terriers are leaner than her.”

(Rat Terriers com in all sizes from eight to fifty pounds (Nora is 17.6) and who really gives a shit, right?)

“Leaner? My dog’s ribs are slicking out, you clearly don’t know anything about Rat Terriers, they are not Chihuahuas.”

“Hey, lady, I am not trying to start a fight, I know what a Rat Terrier is, and most are leaner.”

“Well, how about learning the English language because you don’t know shit about what “lean” is. My dog is lean.”