"The Daily Insult" -- Notes From New York's Most Humiliated Citizen...

As I am emotionally and spiritually crippled in the attempt to publish my masterpiece, My Dog is Better Than Your Dog : Tails of Narcissism, the least I can do is toss off a piece or two, now and then, to chronicle my vicious relationship to New York City and the miserable citizens that inhabit it. I won’t go into much of my history right now, but let’s say I am a middle-aged, disappointed, overweight Jewish woman. Married: to a masochist who for some sick reason thinks I am the bees-knees, even though I would prefer to be a power-lesbian.
I have the most beautiful (as the pictures will attest) — LOOK AT HER, PEOPLE — Rat Terrier in the world, Nora Blue. Since I have owned her, every busy-body in the city thinks they have a right to approach me and cast off their pearls of knowledge.
After a brutal flare-up with my husband about his unruly nose-hairs, we attempt to have make up sex and then decide to take a walk with our child, Nora. All is well, and she is unusually sunny and friendly towards other dogs (at nine- years-old she has learned that dogs are useless towards her primary goals of shelter and nutrition).
As we entered our verdant Bauhaus-style housing complex along the lovely East River, we paused at a dog cluster.
“So, is your dog some kind of Jack Russel mix,” some potential asshole, a sixtyish gray haired guy pontificated, as he bent over and pet Nora, also commenting how soft her fur was.
“Nope, she’s a Rat Terrier."
“Oh, most Rat Terriers are leaner than her.”
(Rat Terriers com in all sizes from eight to fifty pounds (Nora is 17.6) and who really gives a shit, right?)
“Leaner? My dog’s ribs are slicking out, you clearly don’t know anything about Rat Terriers, they are not Chihuahuas.”
“Hey, lady, I am not trying to start a fight, I know what a Rat Terrier is, and most are leaner.”
“Well, how about learning the English language because you don’t know shit about what “lean” is. My dog is lean.”
My husband, far from being embarrassed by my combative stance, wanted to explain that Ratties are muscular big boned and bla bla bla. I shut him down, tired of trying to educate the public on what a Rattie is or is not. People should just say “nice doggie” and move on. Please leave me alone. As that guy ran away giving us the finger, I made a decision never to talk to strangers again.
