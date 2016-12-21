'The Daily Show' Helps You Navigate The Political Minefield Of Gift-Giving

"Westworld" (HBO)

A criticism of “Westworld” could be that it’s just “Jurassic Park” with robots. It is. But what about that doesn’t sound awesome? The show, based on the 1973 movie from Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton, tells the story of a theme park where the attractions (humanistic robots) go awry. Life finds a way, right? There are striking visuals, deep moral questions and plenty of scenes with Anthony Hopkins being scary as heck. If you thought “Jurassic Park” was great, hold on to your butts. -- Bill Bradley