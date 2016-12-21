COMEDY

'The Daily Show' Helps You Navigate The Political Minefield Of Gift-Giving

Noise-canceling headphones to all, and to all a good night!

12/21/2016 03:10 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

The toxic political landscape of 2016 led to a countless number of boycotts on companies who supported, criticized or were simply connected to Donald Trump during the campaign. 

You might be asking: How do I know what to buy my friends who voted for Trump? And what do I buy my new friends who will replace my Trump-supporting friends?

“The Daily Show” can help.

