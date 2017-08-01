In an unprecedented White House shake up President Trump announced early this morning on Twitter, that he and the Trump brand were opening a new Hotel and Conference Center at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, called The Trump Damocles Golf and Country Club. Connecticut Avenue has been diverted to make way for a world class 18 hole golf course, thus turning The White House into an international tourist destination unlike anything the world has ever seen. Bedrooms are being renovated, updated and renamed. For example the Lincoln Bedroom, designed and completed in 1809, has been given a total face-lift, and will now be called The Kelly-Anne Conway Bedroom. Asked about possible emoluments violations regarding this new venture, Anthony Scaramucchi the recently fired White House communications Director, unleashed a 5 minute barrage of foul mouthed expletives against journalists in the press briefing room, calling them fake news mo**er f**kers. In response to the tirade, The President renamed The Blue Bedroom, “The Anthony Scaramucci s**k my c**k Bedroom.”

The Senate recently passed legislation allowing Trump to change the presidential residence to a commercial hotel by 51 to 50 with VP Mikhail Pence casting the deciding vote thus paving the way to pretty well deregulate everything that Americans hold dear.

Donald and Melania Trump will be proprietors of The Damocles, checking guests in and showing them to their rooms, while Steve Bannon will become the groundskeeper in charge of mowing, weeding, and cleaning pigeon s**t from the life sized statues of Mr.Trump (commissioned by The President himself) in the porte cochère of The Damocles.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will take charge of all things culinary at The Damocles. The restaurant with a pensively articulate name “Food For Thought” will cater to an upscale crowd with little or no taste. Donald Trump Jr will be named as the “maitre d” and Eric Trump will be the head dishwasher. Food For Thought plans on offering “daily specials” in addition to delectable desserts such as “all you can eat” humble pie.

Jared and Ivanka have pledged to recuse themselves from the daily grind of actually running the hotel, and are moving to French Polynesia, where they are promising to promote world peace while living in an 800 ft straw hut on Paul Gauguin Way. Ivanka like her step mother Melania is particularly interested in defeating global cyber bullying whilst Jared will continue his work promoting peace, defeating ISIS,.... causing world hunger, perpetuating aging, assisting population growth, accelerating global warming, and aiding world poverty.