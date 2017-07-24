The Danger from Shared Parenting with an Abuser

One of the worst stories I ever wrote about took place in Spring, Texas. Katie Stay, her husband and five children had no connection to domestic violence and the widespread failures of custody courts except that her sister was married to Ronald Lee Haskell, an abuser who used the standard abuser tactic of seeking custody to regain control when his wife sought to leave him.

Haskell had a long history of domestic violence and was considered so dangerous that even a court system that is tilted towards favoring abusive fathers limited his access to supervised visitation and provided a restraining order. His wife was hiding from him so he went to the home of Katie Stay and her family to find out where his wife was staying. He tied up the two adults and five children and shot them in the head execution style when they refused to reveal his wife’s location. Miraculously, 15-year-old Cassidy Stay survived the gunshot to her head and played dead until the killer left. She then courageously called the police and provided information that helped police capture Haskell before he would kill other family members. Despite his long history of abuse, the Utah court thought he was entitled to co-parent with his victim so Ronald Haskell enjoyed shared parenting at the time of his murders.

In February of this year, Frankie Williams warned the mother of his child that if she sought custody he would kill her and her family. This information was included in court documents in a Pennsylvania contested custody case. In April, the three-year-old daughter, Kelly Williams was found murdered by her father in a murder-suicide. The abusive father was given shared custody and parenting time so he had the access needed to murder Kelly.

Perhaps more typical is an ongoing case in New Jersey. The father has a long history of domestic violence and child abuse and exhibits an enormous level of entitlement. The child is deathly afraid of his father and the risks are so great that the child has not been required to see the abuser for many months. A settlement proposal from the child’s attorney would limit the contact between father and son to playing anonymous Internet games. And yet the attorney, who seems to be trying to represent the best interests of the child, feels compelled to allow the father a say in decision making and a limited ability to challenge the mother’s decisions.

The professionals in the case feel compelled to focus on how to make shared parenting work instead of the health and safety of the child and dare I say the mother he depends on. Some of the professionals have justified risky and harmful recommendations because they believe the judge would not agree to arrangements that make the child’s health and safety the primary consideration.

It appears the judge is unfamiliar with the ACE Research from the CDC which establishes that exposure to domestic violence and child abuse is far more serious than previously understood. It also appears she is unfamiliar with the Saunders’ Study that demonstrates many court professionals do not have the specific domestic violence knowledge that is needed and a more mutli-disciplinary approach that includes domestic violence expertise is required. A risk assessment was performed by a mental health professional that minimized the risks. It appears the risk assessment did not include the specific knowledge Saunders’ recommends. The judge also was unfamiliar with the pilot study led by Professor Joan Meier that demonstrates the present outdated practices often lead to decisions that harm children. Again the perceived need for shared parenting, even in the most inappropriate cases, continues to predominate. And the message sent by including abusers in children’s lives without requiring them to change their behavior, undermines the work to prevent domestic violence and supports abusers’ sense of entitlement which encourages these horrific crimes.

Shared Parenting Never Intended for Abuse Cases

Putting aside bogus and biased research from those seeking to promote the abuser rights agenda, there is no valid research that supports the use of shared parenting in cases involving reports or information concerning possible abuse. There is some legitimate research that supports shared parenting under the best of circumstances. These factors would include parents who voluntarily want to share parenting, are able to communicate freely and safely and who live reasonably close. There is other good research that found shared parenting is never beneficial to children because of the constant disruptions and other problems caused by constant changes. For the purposes of this article, I need not resolve this dispute because the research is clear that when there is domestic violence or child abuse or the parties are so antagonistic that allegations have been raised shared parenting should not be an option.

With the frequency that shared parenting is now used and misused it is hard to remember it wasn’t that long ago when courts refused to consider shared custody or at least were highly skeptical. Laws that permitted shared parenting sought to limit it to cases that did not involve abuse or other disqualifying factors. Most laws continue to provide such limitation, but this important safety restriction is routinely ignored.

The problem is that shared parenting is promoted by court professionals for reasons that are divorced from the well-being of children even if the courts sometimes add a false statement to justify the bad practices. Mental health professionals promote shared parenting because it adds business for their profession, as they are needed to help parents with a history of abuse navigate the problems caused by this history. Lawyers like shared parenting both as a way to settle cases after they have collected their retainers and because inappropriate shared parenting inevitably returns to court providing additional legal fees.

Courts need to settle most cases in order to move their calendars. A settlement has to be something that both sides can be convinced to agree to rather than whatever might be the best or fairest solution. Abusers in contested custody tend to be unreasonable and victims more likely to bend to pressure. As a result, in domestic violence cases in which abusers need accountability and monitoring, courts instead pressure the victim to co-parent with someone they are trying to escape from. This makes the standard practices of pressuring victims especially improper in addition to being harmful to the children.

Conclusion

When I was doing research for my Quincy book, I had the benefit of interviewing doctors who work with the ACE Research. I asked them the question that ought to be paramount for courts handling contested custody which are overwhelmingly abuse cases. When a child has been exposed to one or more ACEs, is there anything we can do now to save the child from consequences that include shortened lives and a lifetime of health and other problems. Their answer was yes, but two responses must be in place. The children will need therapy and medical treatment both for specific problems they are suffering now or in the future, but also to reduce the fear and stress that cause so many health and social problems. Abusers do not want their children in therapy where they might reveal his abuse. The abusers also are trying to deny or minimize the harm they caused so are likely to oppose needed treatment. Accordingly, it is absolutely critical that the safe parent have complete control over health decisions. This was my biggest concern in the NJ case but the child’s attorney was concerned the judge would never deny the father the ability to object to and litigate medical decisions for the child. With just such a dispute, the father can misuse this power to maintain the fear and stress his son needs relief from.

The Saunders’ Study found that abusers deliberately use their decision making powers to prevent any decisions the mother wants. This leaves her with the choice of accepting whatever the father wants or going through the expense, time and anxiety of more litigation with an abuser she is trying to escape. Court professionals who do not understand domestic violence dynamics fail to recognize the harm their practices help facilitate.