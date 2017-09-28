The Dangerous Distractions of DJ Trump

Global Spin DJ Trump keeps pushing out that rage-filled beat. While it’s a fundamental part of the Trump syndrome, it is also a big distraction from his fearful situations.

What kind of president is Donald J. Trump? I've come to think of D.J. Trump as a sort of national DJ, using the simplistic yet fatefully catchy mechanism of Twitter to spin up familiar beats of rage in the instant media cycle and the increasingly frazzled and fractured society that pays attention to the culture of moments.

Our ADD president has been increasingly addle-pated of late, attacking North Korea, Iran, the world champion Golden State Warriors basketball team and, oh yes, the National Football League.

In so doing, he's spinning us into a heightened culture war and onto the precipice of real shooting war.

The question is ... Why?

Sure, Trump's default position is when in doubt, attack. And, as I began warning in summer 2015, when to my horror it dawned on me that Trumpism was the coming thing in devolutionary American politics, he is fundamentally an erratic character, a shrewd showman of a megalomaniac with pronounced know-nothing, neo-fascist tendencies.

And reflexive distraction from failure and vulnerability is a fundamental part of his syndrome.

But this seems even more pronounced than usual.

My conclusion is that Trump is very afraid.

Trump now has a fateful confluence of problems, any one of which could not only guarantee his inability to ever move beyond his vast but definitely minority reactionary base, and some of which can even end his presidency quite prematurely.

Trump is beset by four major classes of crisis.

1. Presidential belly flops, both policy and personnel. The latest failure of his hysterically shallow efforts to end the problematic yet still valuable Obamacare (thank you again, John McCain) is just the latest of his failures to provide any semblance of positive policy leadership.

He's left with executive orders and geopolitical threats. And, oh yes, big tax cuts, the only thing approximating a Republican Party principle. But that's unlikely to work in the limited time and daunting circumstances available.

2. A brewing Republican civil war, which could find Trump ground up in the middle. No, Trump, the old Manhattan modelizer, does not truly constitute the reactionary core of the uneasy Republican Party coalition. That became evident with this week’s Alabama Republican primary for U.S. Senate, in which Trump backed the arch-conservative appointed to fill out the term of unhappy new Attorney General Jeff Sessions only to find his backing counted for nothing against the truly reactionary Roy Moore.

The two-time defrocked Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Moore is the champion of "Christian sovereignty," the evangelical equivalent of sharia law. Now Steve Bannon (hmm, maybe a bad idea to fire him, no?) and his looney-tunes but potent Breitbart operation and assorted running mates are taking the Moore campaign as a model into more Republican primaries coming up. Well, well, well.

3. Geopolitical chaos on multiple fronts, most of it exacerbated by Trump's own moves and motor-mouth, now most notably with North Korea and Iran. Trump's threats and sanctions have completely backfired with North Korea. And he simply won't take some decent advice from China and Russia (wait, isn’t Vladimir Putin the master of geopolitics for Trump?) to drop the hyper-posturing and seek a more subtle solution.

As for Iran, the flawed Iranian nuclear deal I'm no fan of is nonetheless the very thing keeping a lid on yet another potentially explosive situation in the Middle East. Does Trump really want to risk spinning up another idiotic war in the Middle East to distract from his own woes? Is that a rhetorical question?

4. And of course there is Trump's Russia scandal, which is actually growing. We now know that, contrary to Trump's ludicrous claims of no involvement with Russians, there were at least two Trump letters of intent for a Trump Tower in Russia. Notice that I say "at least."

We have the endlessly changing stories about previously denied meetings with Russian representatives. And now we have growing evidence of Russian social media manipulations on Facebook and Twitter, an area of particular interest for some of Trump's biggest money backers in this country.

No wonder Trump hates and fears Trump/Russia special counsel Robert Mueller.

So DJ Trump has a lot to distract from with his signature siren song of discord, anger, and hate. If America blows up into pointless culture war, what does he care? He's a narcissist, not a patriot, a chicken hawk draft dodger who built his political career on the racist big lie that Barack Obama wasn't really an American at all.

Unfortunately for Trump, even with this easily played media culture, it won't really work. He has too many big problems. It will become obvious that with Trump there is nothing but angry distraction and negative, even dangerous, performance. George Bush I was able to successfully distract with the flag-burning issue because he had a pretty well-balanced persona. Trump does not.

Unless ...

Unless America -- which was in big, largely unrecognized, trouble during the Obama years, as anti-Enlightenment forces gathered strength and the American "empire" misfired time and again in the wake of the Iraq debacle and the economy never really recovered from its financialized near-meltdown -- has really become so devolutionary and shallow that distraction can pass for substance.

But more alarming than the possibility that American politics has devolved into an endless whirlpool is the actual danger inherent in DJ Trump's distractions.

He could easily blunder into a war or two. But his need for distraction may be so great, his narcissism so overwhelming, that he doesn't really care.

So, too, with his race-based provocation of pro athletes protesting ongoing racial inequality. I always salute the Star-Spangled Banner but I know that the right to peaceful protest is at the core of true patriotism.

The protests Trump screams about, kneeling during the National Anthem, are quiet and peaceful. Trump's shouting and blizzards of tweets are bad for racial comity. But they play great in Trump's base -- which largely coincides with the old slave-owning Confederate states.

Hugh Jackman Twitter Hugh Jackman stars as Senator Gary Hart in ‘The Front Runner’, now in production, about the moment in which the mainstream media suddenly went tabloid and destroyed his candidacy. Ironically, the ever-opportunistic Trump backed Hart, among the most cerebral of politicians and far more intellectually prepared than the presidents who came after him.

This sure isn't what I hoped for 2017 when I began my regular columnizing, with time for plenty of other stuff, in the September 1987 issue of 'California Business' magazine.

My old friend and boss Gary Hart's front-running presidential campaign had blown up a few months earlier, destroyed by the mainstream media going suddenly tabloid, for the first time going after a politician's private life. (Hart's rather sedate sex scandal was spoon-fed to the media just as hearings began into the vastly more consequential Iran/Contra scandal. Which coincidentally posed a grave threat not only to Ronald Reagan's presidency but also to the conservative Republican hold on the White House.)

Ironically, the ever-opportunistic Trump backed Hart, one of the most cerebral of politicians who was far more intellectually prepared than any president who came after.

Hugh Jackman, portraying Hart in the photo above, that the movie star sent out earlier this month, is making 'The Front Runner' right now on the events leading to Hart's downfall and the shift change in our media culture.

I met Trump during this period and took an instant, intense dislike to his amazing braggadocio. While saying "Mmm, yes, interesting," I visualized ways of conducting him through a nearby plate glass window.

Although Hart's hoped-for presidency had been destroyed, I focused in that first column three decades ago on whether the Democrats could win California, then a Republican stronghold in presidential politics. I argued that they could and should, with a special focus on "high tech and Hispanics," a mantra of mine inside the Hart campaigns.

Of course, I actually got the idea from Jerry Brown.

The then two-term former governor and two-time presidential candidate was viewed by conventional thinkers as, well, something of a nut. Woodchips, windmills, satellites, Zen, era of limits ... "Why do you talk to that guy?," people would ask.

Today, California is the bedrock of the Democratic presidential coalition, backbone of the Resistance to Trump, and world leader in fighting climate change and promoting the "re-powering of the economy," as Brown puts it, promoting renewable energy, conservation, and new transportation modes.

But the country as a whole, well, that has gone the wrong way, at least for now. All foreseeable, but only to those with eyes wide open.