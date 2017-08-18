It’s easy to see how the plummeting price of oil amid a global push towards clean energy could make a once powerful oil-rich nation such as Russia panic. Although it can try to distract its populace from its economic woes by invading the Ukraine, such a diversionary tactic will only work for so long.

Recruiting a powerful American agent however, and helping him to win the highest office in the land: now, that could be a considered a smart long term play. After all, once said agent is safely ensconsed in the Oval Office, he can do Moscow’s bidding as the most powerful person on the planet.

And, whilst it all sounds like fanciful fiction reminiscent of The Manchurian Candidate, this is what the formidable Robert Mueller is investigating in his probe into the Kremlin and Team Trump’s role in subverting last year’s US election. The enquiry came after US intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow did meddle in last year’s presidential race, helping Donald Trump to win the White House.

That conclusion came a few days after an explosive yet unsubstantiated dossier penned by a widely respected former MI6 officer claimed that Vladamir Putin not only helped Trump win last year’s election, but he has been actively cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least 5 years.” The Russian president’s aim: to “disrupt, divide and discredit” the entire western democratic order in favour of Moscow.

Up until now, Trump has brushed off the Kremlin scandal as a politically motivated “fake news” story cooked up the Democrats and the “lying” media to undermine his presidency. But, as the noose of the Russia investigation tightens, and begins to envelop his inner circle, including both his son and son in law, one can’t help but wonder whether there is an element of truth behind its treasonous allegations.

After all, as the enquiry heats up, the president seems desperate to fire anyone who gets too close to the matter. In May he sacked the head of the FBI James Comey after his relentless pursuit of the issue: never mind that this was his job.

And, now his ire is directed at Mueller himself who has convened a Grand Jury after widening his investigation to include Trump's personal tax returns and his business dealings with Moscow. In fact, the further the Russia investigation burrows, the more panicked and incensed Trump seems to become, forcing one to ask why? Has he got something to hide? In the words of presidential historian Douglas Brinkley: ‘There’s a smell of treason in the air.”

Moreover, during his very short-lived presidency, the Tweeter-in-Chief seems to be fulfilling Putin’s wish (according to that now infamous dossier) to weaken the western democratic order. Since assuming office, Trump has only continued to erode America’s standing in the world. And, he’s only been in power for 7 months.

In June, he pulled the US out of the hard-won Paris climate pact which over 190 nations signed in 2015 for the sake of posterity. The end product of nearly 20 years of climate talks, the deal marked a historic victory for mankind. But, with the mere stroke of his pen, Trump turned his back on science and civilisation itself, whilst condemning future generations on earth to a life of sweltering purgatory.

And, last week he engaged in a belligerent war of words with North Korea, threatening to unleash a wave of “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Instead of calming a situation which involves the lives of millions of people, he sought to escalate his rhetoric and enter a dangerous game of nuclear brinkmanship with Kim Jong Un. All previous presidents have sought to avoid a pre-emptive strike on nuclear armed states, and for obvious reasons.

Even if he was only calling Kim’s bluff, such infantile and irresponsible behaviour does little to shore up America’s waning credibility in the age of Trump. In fact, it only creates a vacuum for other nations such as China and Russia to fill.

Moreover, it would seem that tarnishing his reputation abroad has not been enough. This week, he has been hellbent on sullying his standing at home as well by lamenting the removal of US Confederate statues. The move came after he sympathised with white supremacists and neo-Nazis at the weekend following a racial clash in Charlottesville which left several injured and one black person dead. A wave of business leaders have now left his business councils, and some analysts believe that there is now a 60% chance of a civil war breaking out in the US within the next 10 to 15 years.

It all forces one to consider whether Trump is purposely trying to throw the US into turmoil both at home and abroad. Perhaps he really is doing Putin’s bidding after all, for nothing would make the Russian leader happier than a weak and chaotic America consumed by its own myriad of woes. Putin would then be able to pursue his own personal agenda completely unabated.

However, as Trump’s domestic troubles escalate, he may soon look to military exploits overseas as a means of distraction with hopes to unite a fractured nation. He already has the lowest approval ratings of any president in history. As Gideon Rachman writes in the FT:

“Governments facing a domestic crisis are often more inclined to adventurism abroad. For example, the German government that led Europe into the first world war felt under acute threat from domestic political enemies. But on the day war broke out, an exultant Kaiser told a crowd: “I no longer recognise any parties or affiliations; today we are all German brothers.”

All of this inevitably leads one to question whether Trump could unwittingly ignite another World War. His recent actions towards North Korea illustrate how his irascible behaviour could provoke Kim Jung un, leading both sides to escalate wildly out of control until the unthinkable happens. As historian Tobias Stone points out:

“A nuclear explosion is not caused by one atom splitting, but by the impact of the first atom that splits causing multiple other atoms near it to split, and they in turn causing multiple atoms to split. The exponential increase in atoms splitting, and their combined energy is the bomb. That is how World War One started and, ironically how World War Two ended.”