The Dark Side of the "Genius Selfie Trick"

My social media feeds are filled with this trending article about a Mom’s “Genius Selfie Trick” . If you haven’t read the article, the whole concept is asking teenagers to send selfies in specific poses to “prove” that they are where they are supposed to be. For instance, if your teen is supposed to be at a friend’s house, you might ask them to take a picture in front of the refrigerator holding up four fingers. While this may be an innocent enough parenting tool when used appropriately, it is also a very dangerous and horrific tactic used by abusers in cases of domestic violence.

While I do not at all believe that this particular parent is being abusive, I also cringed when I saw all of the “loves” and shares on the article because this “tool” a parent uses with a teen could easily be used by teens as a way of exerting power over a dating partner. We teach our kids that guns can be tools if used properly, but can also be weapons in the “wrong hands”. A tool like this “selfie to prove where you are” tactic is no different. That may sound like an over-reaction, but if it saves a teenager from experience dating violence, then it’s worth the added drama.

According to the CDC, among high school students who date, 21% of females and 10% of males experience physical or sexual dating violence. These estimates are likely low because many teens fail to report violence due to fear or shame. In fact, it has been estimated that two-thirds of teens in abusive relationships never tell anyone. As parents, we need to be having explicit conversations with our kids about healthy relationships which also includes teaching them about what abuse looks like. At its core, domestic and dating violence is about power and control. While it might seem obvious to tell your kids that a dating partner should never hit them or force them to do sexual things they are uncomfortable with, it may be less obvious to teach them the “early signs” of abuse. In most cases, domestic and dating violence tends to escalate over time. So if we can teach our kids to recognize the earlier signs of dating violence, we may be able to save them from more significant abuse. Excessive jealousy, an explosive temper, high levels of insecurity, a history of violence, or making threats can all be warning signs. Technology can also be used to exert power and control. Obsessive monitoring of social media accounts and sending threatening texts are examples of this. It might also be important to tell them that if somebody asks you to send a selfie because they don’t trust you and want to know and control where you are, that it’s not ok.