The Dating Revolution: How Technology Has Changed Everything

How will online dating continue to grow and evolve in the coming decades?

Answer by Jonathan Badeen, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Tinder, on Quora:

It’s amazing to think about how far online dating has come in the (nearly) five years since Tinder has launched. We’ve seen more than twenty billion matches since 2012, and we’ve expanded into more than 190 countries around the world. Technology is advancing at such a rapid pace that things we used to think were impossible are becoming ubiquitous. Social network integration has already helped make it easier than ever to tell people about yourself based on things you’re already doing. We allow Instagram integration, for example, and Spotify - this is a seamless way to give a potential match more insight into your personality and tastes, and to see what you might have in common.

In the future, this could lead to dating apps making more and better matches and recommendations, based on information that people are already sharing and historical likes and dislikes, or matches. I think we’ll see online dating follow the general trajectory of technology. As people become more comfortable with different types of technology and find them more useful, that technology will make its way into other apps and services, whether it’s dating, shopping, listening to music, or anything else.