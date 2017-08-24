The Day Henry Met: Season 1

Henry is a 4-year-old boy who always wants to learn and find out more. In each episode, Henry has a friendly chat with whatever he meets and discovers something new... “Hello, Whale. How do you stay under water for so long? Hello, Car. What makes you go so fast? Hello, Moon. Why do you only come out at night?” No matter what Henry meets, they’re always delighted to talk, laugh and share their amazing world with him. After finding out so many amazing things about his new friends, Henry lets his imagination run wild and imagines himself... As a knight rescuing the missing sword... As a singer performing in a band... As a deep sea diver swimming along sea creatures... As a fireman rescuing others... As an astronaut flying to the moon... And more! KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Samantha M. comments, “I enjoyed watching Henry act as an inquisitive 4-year-old. I am a little jealous because he is so intelligent and I wish I was that intelligent when I was 4!” Jolleen M. adds, “This DVD is very educational and cute. It is simply amazing that a child can enjoy watching a film while learning so much at the same time.” Rachael V., KIDS FIRST! Adult Juror wraps it up with, “I think this show really inspires adventure and curiosity. I love how it makes every small event seem so fun and worthwhile.” See their full reviews below.

By Samantha Marcus, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 17

This creative animated series left me feeling intrigued the entire time. I enjoyed watching Henry act as an inquisitive 4-year-old. I am a little jealous because he is so intelligent and I wish I was that intelligent whenI was 4! Throughout the series, I couldn’t wait to see what Henry would encounter next. Henry is a young boy who desires to learn something new in his everyday life. In each episode, Henry meets a new object and his imagination comes to life when he puts the object to use. He finds a soccer ball and acts as a referee, finds a shield and acts as a knight and even acts as a deep sea diver, swimming alongside marine life.

The best part is, Henry builds so many friendships and everyone he meets is eager to help him find the answers to his questions. Steve Austin, the series animator, makes the setting and characters look incredibly realistic, since they aren’t picture-perfect. The animation looks pencil sketched, which makes the series more relatable, since nothing in life is perfect. Susan Broe, the series producer, incorporates a multitude of family-friendly themes to make this series fun for everyone to watch.

The music in the series is centralized with an orchestra, which is very calming for young kids and was for me also. It’s very unique, which I greatly admire, because most TV shows today have similar types of music. My favorite episode is called, “A Parrot.” Henry meets a parrot, begins talking to him and finds out it’s his 101st birthday. He tells Henry about his famous grandfather parrot, which is hilarious because parrots aren’t usually famous. It reminded me of going into pet stores and seeing talking parrots. The message of the series is to explore everything life has to offer and to be nice to everyone you meet. Henry is grateful for his life and treats everyone with compassion and respect, which is what everyone should do. I give this DVD 5 out of 5 stars, recommend it to kids ages 6 to 18 and adults would enjoy it too. I love how every object comes to life in Henry’s imagination and the unique plot had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. This comes out on DVD August 15, 2017. I can’t wait to watch Season 2

By Jolleen Mejia, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

This DVD is very educational and cute. It is simply amazing that a child can enjoy watching a film while learning so much at the same time. A child can acquire so many positive traits and behaviors from watching this show. The animation is so cute. I have never seen this style of animation before. In this show, Henry meets a new object every day and goes on adventures learning more about them. He helps his object friends with their problems and learns the correct way to act in different situations. He learns to be fair, honest and kind. The show is somewhat predictable and not as original as some educational kids’ shows. I love the plot of Henry meeting a new object. That is very original. One interesting thing is that all of the objects (trees, clouds, pillars) have eyes on them. The eyes are huge and wide, even on Henry. Another thing is that everything is always moving. For example, all the trees in the background sway in the wind. There are tiny details like that which make everything seem a bit more life like.

My favorite episode is “The Day Henry Met a Football.” In this episode, there is Henry, two boots and a football. The two boots argue with each other about who is the best. The two boots play a game together with the football and eventually get super tired. Then they start arguing that they aren’t the best. This reminds me of when me and my brother argue and it made me laugh. I wonder if the boots are siblings as well.

There are multiple message in the stories. The most common ones are about being honest, kind to others, playing fair and facing your fears. These are all very important and good to teach to children at an early age. This DVD is great for young children who are ready to learn. I recommend it ages 3 to 7 and give it 3 out of 5 stars. The animation is super cute and unique, but the stories are not all that original. Still this is a wonderful DVD and is available now, so check it out!

