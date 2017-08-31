The Day I Attended Church with an Atheist*

Pause. When you read the title of this article what did you think? Did you think hmmm interesting or did you start to judge me? Did you think Keisha’s crazy...what is this girl up to now or did you think oh-ok or oh-WOW? It’s funny that I’m asking you these things. In fact, it’s hypocritical of me because when I was asked to speak at the Ethical Society—I thought the very same thing.

You see. I was raised in a small church where everyone knew your name, where women wore pantyhose and where sex before marriage was shamed. I grew up in a small church where the preachings and teachings about non-Christians and LGBTQAs were offensive, extensive and very inhumane. I grew up in a small church questioning the hate that was spewed when Jesus was love but love was not present in all that I viewed.

I grew up. And that small church became some of the foundation that I stood on--but much that I despised--and a lot that I couldn’t pass down to the kids that would one day look for guidance in my eyes. So today I stand before you, literally and figuratively, challenging you to take the time to interrogate your beliefs.

Scene | My Belief Interrogation Journey...

On Sunday, August 13, 2017, I hopped in my car, looked at Waze and made my way to the Ethical Society of Mid Rivers. As with all of my speaking engagements, I had some shivers, quivers and nervous jitters but these were a bit more intense than usual. These were immovable and there was nothing I could say or do to soothe them. Nothing. Not music, not pep talks, not Wonder Woman poses, not affirmations, not proclamations, not nada—nothing. Because I wasn’t nervous...I was scared.

I was scared because I had allowed people and Google to fill my head with stereotypes, typecasts, labels and tags. I was scared because I had allowed the teachings and preachings of my past to paint and stamp the word atheist with a red flag. I was scared and when the directions given to me placed me in an empty park my fear heightened and I was so thankful it wasn’t dark. I was scared.

But in that moment I had a choice to make. I could allow my ignorant mind to rule my fate or I could live in love and not in thoughts rooted in hate. I Chose The Latter.

The park detour had me running late so I found my contact’s number and quickly dialed away. He answered on the first ring and asked if I needed anything. I told him that I was stuck at a park and he gave me the correct address that was not that far. Within minutes I pulled up to a Missouri extension business and nothing was anything like I had envisioned.

Upon entering I was greeted with dozens of smiles from ear-to-ear and cheek-to-cheek. And although no one looked like me—the environment was very welcoming. Service started with a moment of silence for Charlottesville and was followed by a discussion question on protest. No, they did not believe in God but they did believe in people and progress.

We spoke for 15-minutes about the pros and cons of protest, ways to prevent violent demonstrations and hope for a world without unrest. Next, we sung a Bettles’ song titled With A Little Help From My Friends to remind ourselves that love is all that matters in the end. The children were dismissed to children’s assembly to learn about various cultures and communities, and once they cleared I was up next and I’m not going to lie—the Christianity in me felt kind of weird.

I stood up and took the floor--with all eyes on me--and for the next 20-minutes or so I talked about what friendship meant to me. My talk was followed by awe and applause, a few dozen questions and a few life-lessons. Never in a million years did I think I would ever be there, standing, speaking and befriending people whose religious views were so vastly different than my own and people whom a small church in Kentucky told me to disown.

Never. But I did and now I’m asking you friend...have you interrogated your beliefs lately?

I try to interrogate my beliefs daily by surrounding myself with people that think, talk, act and look different than me. With people that don’t share my religious or political beliefs. I try. Even when it’s scary. I try. Even when it’s messy. I try. And I choose to try because ignorance is not bliss it’s a miss. A miss to get to know someone different than you. A miss to learn something new. A miss to explore a reality outside of your own. A miss to get to know people that hate tells you to disown. A miss.

And on August 13, 2017, I almost missed. I almost missed out on sharing my story, on making new friends, on learning more about atheism and atheist activism. I almost missed and I’m glad I didn’t because although I’m still a Christian I now have a clearer vision of what atheism and atheist means...and most importantly I was shown that we are more connected than we think and more similar than we believe.

Now on to your belief interrogation journey.

*Note: the atheist assembly I attended was referred to as a community not a church but they do use some religious terms like clergy for lack of other terms.

