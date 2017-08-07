The Day the Line Stood Still

We’ve all heard on the evening news that a security breach was to blame for the mass emptying of airport terminals from Los Angeles to London. We’ve witnessed weary travelers lined up on sidewalks, on roadways and parking lots waiting for law enforcement to give the “all clear” signal. The pictures of TSA agents and airport police, bomb sniffing canines and long guns paint a tapestry of events we all hope won’t happen on our travels. Rumors abound as to the cause, but seldom do the travelers immediately gain insight into the events that changed our day.

Law enforcement officers are trained to “make the call” to ensure that the traveling public, airline employees and other airport personnel remain safe. It’s not an easy call, for it delays flights at airports across the country, leaves passengers sitting in planes on the tarmac, prohibits departures and arrivals, inconveniences travelers and has a real dollar cost for airlines.

Yesterday, as a Traveler’s Aid Volunteer, I entered the terminal for my four hour shift only to see hundreds of travelers lined up three across at a stand still waiting to enter the TSA security area. Four of my colleagues were “working the line” offering reassurance, answering questions, looking for ways to be helpful and simply providing a smile, conversation and someone to be there so as not to feel alone.

What was quick to discover was that each of these individuals, couples and or families had a story to tell aside from being stuck in the airport arrival/ departure concourse. Each was more than a flight number or TSA Pre check. They were people of all walks of life, all sizes, shapes, colors and ages, on a journey, some long and some short. We listened . . .

There were the curious two women in their early fifties who were fascinated with being caught up in something that had a certain amount of unintended mystery. They were upbeat, friendly and and weren’t overly concerned about the immediate impact on their travels. They wanted to talk, and they did, perhaps to ease the nervousness.

A short gentlemen perhaps in his late fifties was quietly listening to everything that was being said by TSA personnel and to the conversations of Traveler’s Aid volunteers. He was being “cool” and unaffected by the delay, exhibiting a compliant acceptance of the long wait and the delay in arriving at his hotel in Las Vegas. Between looking at the daily newspaper, he would glance right and left just in case, so he wouldn’t miss anything. He shared that he hadn’t experienced this before but it wouldn’t impact his morning business meeting. He was very pleasant and was appreciative for the thoroughness of law enforcement to ensure his and the other passengers safety.

A husband and wife, mother and two children from Shenyang, China were concluding their first visit to the United States. The young husband with limited English (much greater proficiency then my non-existent Chinese) asked about the situation, yet seemed relieved that there were Traveler’s Aid Volunteers present to assist him with a telephone call and shuttle arrangements. I received smiles and bows times five showing appreciation, respect and joy with their journey to America. We assisted them to their shuttle and thanked them for their visit to our country and wished them a good journey home.

Waiting in the “queue”, a very fit young couple, her in a short summer dress and he in a T shirt and jeans just waited, smiling, arms around each other looking into each others eyes. They didn’t seem to be bothered by the crowds around them or the uncertainty of their predicament. Love is grand!

There was the petite nineteen year young woman in military fatigues who had just arrived and was making her way to the USO to pass the time, receive a free meal and await transportation to the high desert army training outpost. She dutifully hoisted her gigantic back pack, on to her shoulders and stepped into the shuttle that would make it’s way to the USO facility on the west end of the airport. She was quiet, a little shy but seemed comfortable to be meeting up with her fellow service personnel. She thanked me and disappeared behind the tinted windows of the blue and white shuttle.

There was a young father walking along, swinging his mopped top three year old son by the arms. An hour and a half waiting in line wouldn’t be so bad if playing with Dad was part of the solution. Both smiled at me and proceeded with their game along side of the empty baggage carousel. Not such a bad day for a three year old.

When asked if she had any questions, a middle age woman replied “ My mother is dying and I hope to arrive in time to see her before she passes. It is a blessing”. That was the story of a lovely woman with an outward attitude of urgency and yet inner calmness. After a long wait, she exited the downstairs terminal to a waiting taxi.

Six young service men and women rode the escalator to the ground floor to be met by a their driver with hardy handshakes and welcoming smiles. Their immediate concern was where could they find an In-N-Out Burger on their way to the base.

One couldn’t help notice the nearly a dozen travelers in wheel chairs crowded and waiting patiently by the downstairs elevator. It’s difficult enough with ADA facilities at an airport under normal circumstances, but having to wait without any independence can be a legitimate reason for additional anxiety and concern. I noticed four Traveler’s Aid Volunteers offering attention and reassurance to those with mobility challenges. Unless you’ve been there, it’s near impossible to imagine.

A mother and her two young daughters shared that they had missed their connecting flight and would now be required to spend the night in one of the local hotels. With a positive attitude and sense of adventure they navigated the system securing an airline voucher for the night’s room and morning breakfast. They were able to find solace in the fun they were going to have in their first Ontario, California “Sleep Over”.

There were several young mothers clutching their infants in trendy body sack snuggy’s, doing their sweet leg dance to calm their newborns. There was a peaceful, nurturing satisfying look upon their faces enjoying this special moment, even with an audience of hundreds.

A young man from Hawaii was trying to connect with his long departed ride, while a corrections officer from the high desert was there to meet his ailing mother. Another traveler was asking where to pick up his fire arms that had been checked in with the airlines, while others were just patiently waiting, talking quietly, looking at mobile devices, contributing to social media or just staring out the large windows waiting for word of progress.