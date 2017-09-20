The DC Region’s largest annual family festival celebrating making, creativity, and innovation

The DMV’s signature Silver Spring maker festival is back for its fifth consecutive year; now with a new name--KIDfest.

Part of KID Museum’s ongoing effort to expose children and adults alike to the power of hands-on maker learning, KIDfest inspires them to find their own “spark.”

Attendees will get to experience hands-on electronics, art, engineering, science, and crafts activities – along with awe-inspiring demos, and two stages of live musical performances and entertainment.

In addition, the event will have a brand new series called KIDtalks (like TED Talks), featuring inspiring innovators, including an urban farmer, a thought leader on artificial intelligence and the future of work, and more.

A few highlights for KIDfest 2017 include: creating a robot using circuits, soldering, and coding; NASA’s Space Operations Learning Center; an oversized game of “Operation;” gear walls; electronic silhouettes; and coding jams.

The festival is set to take place this coming Sunday, September 24th, from 12:00-5:00pm EST at the Silver Spring Civic Building. As always, this event is free and fun for the whole family.