Jose Aristimuño, Contributor CEO of NOW Strategies LLC

The DC Region’s largest annual family festival celebrating making, creativity, and innovation

09/20/2017 03:02 pm ET

The DMV’s signature Silver Spring maker festival is back for its fifth consecutive year; now with a new name--KIDfest.

Part of KID Museum’s ongoing effort to expose children and adults alike to the power of hands-on maker learning, KIDfest inspires them to find their own “spark.”

Attendees will get to experience hands-on electronics, art, engineering, science, and crafts activities – along with awe-inspiring demos, and two stages of live musical performances and entertainment.

In addition, the event will have a brand new series called KIDtalks (like TED Talks), featuring inspiring innovators, including an urban farmer, a thought leader on artificial intelligence and the future of work, and more.

A few highlights for KIDfest 2017 include: creating a robot using circuits, soldering, and coding; NASA’s Space Operations Learning Center; an oversized game of “Operation;” gear walls; electronic silhouettes; and coding jams.

The festival is set to take place this coming Sunday, September 24th, from 12:00-5:00pm EST at the Silver Spring Civic Building. As always, this event is free and fun for the whole family.

For more information, please visit www.kidfest.org

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The DC Region’s largest annual family festival celebrating making, creativity, and innovation

CONVERSATIONS