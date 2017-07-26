CBS CHICAGO - CBS LOCAL

Without a doubt Semaj Crosby’s death is going to change the way the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) does business. Calling DCFS the “emergency room” for troubled families, the agency’s new director Beverly Walker and her team said they are, “taking a number of steps to make sure another tragedy is not repeated.” It’s Unfortunate, that most spectators who attended the hearing were not so convinced.

As many who were in attendance at the joint House and senate committee meeting in Chicago may understand- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services officials pledged to make changes and address their agencies multiple shortcomings in the wake of the death of 16 month old Semaj Crosby, the Joliet-area toddler whose body was found in her home under a couch hours after a DCFS caseworker visited her home this past April.

“When I read DCFS report, I was shocked. It was the first time I knew what was going on. As godmother I was supposed to protect her,” said Latoya Robinson, Semaj’s godmother.

For the record-DCFS began providing services to the family in September 2016. During the ensuing months, seven caseworkers made a record 15 visits to the family home as official reports show. The final visit came just hours before Semaj was reported missing. In addition, Will County probation officers visited the home 40 times in about a year and the sheriff’s office made about 14 visits to the home.

Many in the community are amazed with multiple agencies involved that such an epic failure which could saved the child’s life was not prevented. “The entire structure appeared unsanitary because of the heavily soiled carpets, walls, garbage and [it] contains a serious degree of filth,” an inspector noted in her report. (picture, below)

The inside of the Joliet Township home where 1-year-old Semaj Crosby was found dead April 26. | Photo provided by Will County Land Use Department.

The DCFS top brass stands alone – the zillion-dollar questions of the crisis: What the hell happened at Semaj’s home? And why was the DCFS plan of action allowed to fail, with aftershocks that have rocked our community? In a news-making, often astonishing statements, The New Director Walker could not manage to give the committee the straight answers. Almost from the start of the meeting Beverly Walker’s – answers often revealed the “lost” culture and also that the unspoken rules of this organization are so totally out of touch with reality and with the community.

For another example, Director Walker could not give the demographics of cases for the organization when asked? (a new director should know, this question). Also duly noted were the several incidents during the meeting when Walker referred to the organization as a business, instead of a service agency.

“Nothing you indicated today do I think is in the best interest of the child nor the family,” said State Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago.

A Colossal Failure of Common Sense because this is a human rights story as State Reps. LaShawn Ford and Mary Flowers, both Democrats representing Chicago, said in prior interviews that investigating DCFS for its role is not enough and predicted that without a budget compromise, more children will fall through the cracks.

The state’s budget crisis has forced cuts at social service agencies that once were available to families in crisis.

“It’s the governor’s responsibility,” said Ford. “It’s his department and if the governor really cared as much about the children as he cares about selling the Thompson Center—DCFS would get the help that it needs.”

Organizations like The Campaign to End Torture and Freedom First International, were present and have requested an independent counsel to investigate the affairs of Former Director George Sheldon and employees of “DCFS” for criminal inquiry for official misconduct, Obstruction of Justice, and possible perjury.

Sheldon’s departure comes as he faces an ongoing ethics probe involving contracts and DCFS is under fire for its handling of the Semaj Crosby case.

“This is a total insult and a violation of Illinois Law. Laws that were implemented through Illinois legislators to protect the safety and interest of kids, that were being manipulated through the former agency Director, costing Illinois taxpayers to close cases for which they paid employees to investigate and to determine merit in the cases.” according to Mark Clements Director of The Campaign to End Torture.

In truth, the biggest insult as well as a Colossal Failure in Common Sense was two fold. DCFS officials failed to effectively prove to the mainstream public how caseworkers have really worked in the past without all of the side talk but showed they still have not progressively utilized their own straightforward procedures and current resources. Accordingly, this is what most members of the committee advised the embattled DCFS Officials to do! Second, It’s truly unfortunate that DCFS Officials still have to provide a crystal clear explanation of why the fabled DCFS, played a role in helping Semaj’s meet a tragic end.

STACEY WESCOTT / CHICAGO TRIBUNE Flowers and toys marked the grave of Semaj Crosby at Elmhurst Cemetery on May 30, 2017. She was found dead last month in her Joliet Township home

These lessons are important, not just to help avoid such disasters in the future. But ultimately to provide a beacon, to help us serve our children better. The most resounding message of the moment is DCFS “Wake up, please,” You have our children’s lives in your hands! You can say it’s a business, but we say it’s a much needed service! (glg)