The Debate That Played Out In Charlottesville Is Hardly Unique

What Do We Do With All Of Those Statues of Robert E. Lee?

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, shown here with the head of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, is lowered to a truck for removal Friday, May 19, 2017, from Lee Circle in New Orleans.

Deciding what to do with divisive iconography that peppers public places across the American South is timeous and pertinent given last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Understanding why some groups venerate historical figures that haunt others can be as daunting as processing history itself. But the debate about what to do with statues of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and how he should be remembered, is hardly unique.

Last year, after students at Princeton University called for the removal of the name of its former president from its School of Public and International Affairs, university officials rebuffed the idea of scrapping the name Woodrow Wilson. Wilson, a Democrat, was a segregationist and reportedly held racist views. But as the 28th President of the United States, he was also responsible for creating a central banking system, signed the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing World War I to a close.

How to interpret the past has challenged societies around the world for centuries. Time and again, one group’s hero is another’s villain. Historical figures tend to leave behind a complex legacy of consequences, some positive and others negative.

Just ask those living in countries like Iraq, Jordan and Syria, who still deal with repercussions from manmade national borders drawn up in 1916, in part thanks to former Prime Minister and British national hero Winston Churchill.

On the other hand, the British like to remember Napoléon Bonaparte as a tyrant, despite him being admired by the French, who have enshrined his remains under the Dôme des Invalides. Russians do not remember Bonaparte fondly either, given that the French leader led his Grande Armée into battle against the tsar’s forces in 1812, only to be defeated.

Should the French, at the behest of their continental neighbors, throw away Bonaparte’s ashes?

The Russians are no strangers, however, to venerating controversial figures. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent every other year to preserve the corpse of Vladimir Lenin, the Soviet Union’s founding father, which is treated regularly with injections and chemical baths and has been kept in a glass coffin in Moscow since his death in 1924. Just this week Russian officials announced new monuments will be built and erected to re-memorialize another Soviet leader and Lenin’s successor, Josef Stalin, who is infamous for having sent people to labor camps and killing millions.

What to do with Lenin’s body remains a source of debate in Russia even today, and public opinion on Stalin’s legacy is still split, considering he allied with the U.S. during World War II and helped defeat the Nazis. Regardless of what the victims of Soviet horrors feel and believe, Comrades Lenin and Stalin still mean something to some people.

The hate-filled messages of groups like the Ku Klux Klan have no place in civil society. City councils and groups are right for calling for the removal of statues of Lee, who was a defender of slavery as well as a traitor to the United States of America. For black Americans and those sympathetic to their past, Lee represents repression and injustice.

For other Americans, Lee remains a source of parochial pride. It is important for us, as a multifaceted country, to understand why. Ignoring the concerns of groups who still find provocative historical figures inspiring may be just as bad as whitewashing history.

When I served as a diplomat in Baghdad from 2006-10, Iraqis were haunted by the atrocities carried out under Saddam Hussein and his Ba’ath regime, but were reluctant to wipe away the memory of and relics from the 24 years Hussein dominated their lives. In 2011, while the Arab Spring rocked the Middle East and dictators fell, Iraqi authorities quietly began restoring the Victory Arch, two gigantic sets of crossed swords held by clenched fists that were molded after Hussein’s own and designed by German sculptors.

When trying to come to terms with the rise of the Nazi party and the Holocaust, Germans created a word to describe their struggle. Since the late 20th century Vergangenheitsbewältigung, defined as “public debate within a country on a problematic period of its recent history,” has been used to study post-1945 German literature and culture.

Preserving the “crossed swords monument,” as it was called by Americans working in Iraq, seemingly helps Iraqis with their Vergangenheitsbewältigung. The recent events in Charlottesville show that, 152 years after the end of the American Civil War, we in the U.S. are still having ours.

So what do we do with all of the bronze and granite effigies recognizing Confederate contributions to American history? They are useful and should be preserved if for no other reason than because they remind us of a turbulent and divisive time in our nation’s past – a past that Iraqis might tell us is unwise to forget.