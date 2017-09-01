The Defining Power of Leadership in Business

Effective leaders submit to the wisdom that leadership is a lifelong learning experience. Consequently, they accept that they will inevitably make mistakes along the journey to success and resolve that when this happens, they will simply continue to move forward.

I share some ideas below as a contribution to the pool of insights that you can draw from, in order to enhance your leadership capacity in building a successful business and a fruitful life.

Resilience

Every successful entrepreneur in history has cultivated the attitude of resilience, which is the ability to 'bounce back,' and this has been the hallmark of champions in virtually every other arena of life.

Entrepreneurial leaders cultivate a 'success mindset' that impacts their perspective on situations that do not go according to plan. Whilst others may call such situations failures, effective leaders refer to them as, "challenges, glitches, setbacks, mistakes, education" - but not failure.

Winston Churchill once said that, "success is the capacity to go from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm." Great leaders therefore do not view making mistakes as negative or irrevocable, they view them as opportunities to learn what works and what doesn't - simply the tuition for education in the university of life. As a business leader, having such a mindset will enable you to overcome the storms of disappointment that may threaten to engulf you when tough challenges arise.

Decisiveness

Strong business leaders develop the capacity of being decisive. They do not allow themselves to be paralysed by fear when faced with tough decisions. Such an entrepreneur will approach decision-making with the idea that there's a strong likelihood that she or he might get it wrong but this does not deter them - to the contrary they simply do the best they can, with the best information available to them and position themselves to handle any consequences as they arise.

Integrity

Sustainable business success rests on strong business leadership anchored in very high standards of moral and ethical behaviour. Someone in your circle of influence is always watching you to see how you handle the ethical dilemmas you face in your daily business life. Your employees, clients, business associates, bankers, family or community all have a vested interest in your level of integrity. If you betray their trust, everyone hurts.... Always keep this in mind.

Confidence

Consider for a moment that as a small business owner, you are set to deliver a presentation to a roomful of prospective clients, yet knowing that after that meeting you are going to court to contest a county court case that may determine the future of your business.

You may know your facts and figures and other relevant information to dish out to your audience but what about your mindset?

As an effective leader, how you deliver your message will greatly determine what your audience receives. And an attitude of confidence will be a powerful ally in bringing you through such a presentation with success.

Your confidence, or better put, the perception of your confidence can often be the deciding factor between your banker giving you that bank loan or not, between your prospective client giving you that important order or not, and between your stepping into your next level of success or not.

So, how then do you cultivate confidence as a business leader or entrepreneur?

Many studies have sought to identify the keys to confidence in great leaders. Intensive study has led me to these three simple keys to projecting confidence as a business leader.

Preparation - for whatever event is on your horizon. If it's a presentation or speech or meeting, never take anything for granted. Prepare unceasingly. What you thought was a small meeting could turn into a tremendous business opportunity if you were adequately prepared.

Decision - to keep your fears to yourself. All leaders go through moments of doubt or fear, especially at pivotal moments of life; maybe it's a make or break deal or a traumatic life experience. Whatever the situation, leaders shield their followers or audience from their personal doubts by an act of their will.

Belief - that within you lies all that you need to achieve success. Cultivating a self-awareness that, within you lies your own seeds of greatness, and all things whether good situations or difficult ones can work together for your good is a crucial key to enhancing your confidence.