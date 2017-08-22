The Definition of Hate! facts that you should know about Hate Groups in America

Gainesville Scene Sounding off on Hate Crime in America-Article(Gainesville Scene)

Many people in communities across America are asking this simple question? How did we get to the current a stage of public confusion that has taken place since the violence that occurred after the Charlottesville incident? Well-hmmm that's great question. To answer this question, most would agree (also many have asked) that, it would be good for clarification to provide a list and inform the public about aggressive hate groups across America- how they operate, who is involved with these groups (leadership,etc), and we should not forget about where you can go to get current up-to-date information.

So, Let's begin with Definition of a Hate Group:

According to data from Southern Poverty Law Center or SPL-the following bullet points (below) clearly define-hate groups in America, and answers questions of the who, what, when, where, and why-here a a few examples: "All hate groups have beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics." One notable fact about most hate groups is that they can be identified by their own distinctive symbols -in most cases those items includes dress, talk, and even tattoos, as shown the the example below from the Great American Disconnect.

The Great American Disconnect By their nature White Supremacist Groups are also RACIST. These represent some of those symbols.

Other important data from the SPL:

"In America we now see a 197% Increase in total number of Anti-Muslim hate groups up from 2015." Total number of anti government ‘patriot’ groups in 2016. 130 is the estimated total number of Ku Klux Klan groups coming from a 2016 poll.

193 is the total estimated number of Black Separatist groups in 2015.

"Hate group normal activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing."

The SPLC has documented an explosive rise in the number of hate groups in America since the turn of the century, driven in part by anger over Latino immigration and changing demographics .

Profile of some key Groups Involved:

CNN.com KKK rally met with counterprotesters in Charlottesville

Klu Klux Klan

The Klu Klux Klan by Far is one of the most visible White Supremacist Organizations. Founded in Pulaski, Texas in 1865 by six former Confederate officers. According to established reports the Klan has been resurrected at least three times. The most current order of the Klan are not above criminal activity and can be found guilty of even domestic terrorist activities, for example, Historically The KKK night riders dressed as ghosts of the Confederacy to frighten superstitious blacks in the south by using white hoods, robes and masks. The wardrobe in most cases served a another purpose that was(is) to hide their identities. The group had been been considerably visible in the south, even up to date.

For example, in 1980 members shot four elderly women -Viola Ellison, Lela Evens, Katherine Johnson and Opal Jackson to death in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a Klan initiation rally. While the Klu Klux Klan is not above terror tactics, historically this group has been known to resort to murder. In fact there are many well documented cases of members of this group committing murders against those who they feel stand in opposition to their culture. For further clarification, this group would normally oppose Jews, Latino's and African Americans. For the record even whites who supported minority causes would be deemed as the enemy.

Current Leader: Thomas Robb is the national director of The Knights Party also known as the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. While the SPL estimates currently there are between 6, 000 and 8,000 Klan members, split among 130 different groups in the US. Structure: White Supremacist, White Nationalist Other Crimes: Suppression of black and minority voters, fire bombing of churches, multiple cases of murder

For more information: https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/ku-klux-klan

NE-Fla-League-of-the-South Group Logo from meetup

The Florida League of the South

Michael Hill is the founder of the Neo-Confederate League of the South (LOS). Hill was an adjunct professor at an historically black college before establishing the League of the South in 1994. Records show that the Florida chapter is lead by Michael Tubbs, who is the chief of staff and also disgraced Green Beret. According to various reports the Florida League of South. Members of this group took an active part in the "Unite the right" violence that occurred in Chancellorsville, VA. when they beat a young black man with clubs, Some members are currently being indicated for the brutality.

Current Leader: Michael Hill Structure: White Supremacist, Neo Confederate Crimes: Public Disarray, Rioting

Southern Poverty Law Center National Alliance members Intelligence Report Southern Poverty Law Center (SPL)

The National Alliance

Many experts agree that one of the most recognized neo-Nazi group in America is the Mill Point, West Virginia based National Alliance. Lead by the late William Pierce, Pierce is well known for the Turner Diaries, a manuscript has been attributed to the Oklahoma City Bombing.

Current Leader: Erich Gliebe Structure: Neo Nazis, White Supremacist Crimes: Bank Robberies, Murder.

The Order Logo

The Order

The Order is an American White Supremacist Group once considered to be a terrorist organization. This group was directly responsible for the murder of Radio Talk show host Alan Berg In 1984. In October of 1987 members of The Order were convicted under (RICO) statutes with the help of the testimony from former members who turned states evidence. For the record group has been largely neutralized due to convictions resulting from government investigations.

Current Leader: Robert Jay Mathews (Deceased) Structure: Neo Nazis, White Supremacist, Militant group. Crimes: Domestic Terrorism, Counterfeiting, Murder.

You Tube: Aryan Brotherhood Aryan Brotherhood Prison Gang HIstory (San Quentin California)

Aryan Brotherhood

The Aryan Brotherhood, also known as The Brand, and is reported to be the nation’s oldest deadliest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate founded in 1964 by Irish bikers to protect "white inmates from threats while incarnated." The international group now international is believed to have been formed inside of San Quentin Prison. Data estimates between 20,000 member on the street and in prisons. The groups moto is "blood in blood out."

Current Leader: Barry Byron "The Baron" Mills (incarcerated) Structure: Neo Nazis, White Supremacist. Crimes: Drug Trafficking, Murder.

Newsweek Who are the Alt Right Leaders. Richard Spencer (pictured in white suit jacket and shades)

The Alt-Right

According to the SPL-"The Alternative Right, commonly known as the Alt-Right, is a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that “white identity” is under attack by multicultural forces using “political correctness” and “social justice” to undermine white people and “their” civilization. Characterized by their heavy use of social media and online memes. Alt-Righter members widely support “establishment” conservatism, skew young, and embrace white ethno-nationalism as a fundamental value." For the record as a group the Alt Right prides itself on appearing common and modest as to disarm the average person who may be accustomed to the harsher appearing "ski head" style white supremacist.

Current Leader: Richard Bertrand Spencer Structure: Neo Nazis, White Supremacist Ideology: propagating racial hatred against Jews, Minorities, and Liberal minded whites.

For the record, after US President Donald J.Trump conducted what many consider to be a racially insensitive press conference for statements which he, made that were deemed to support the white supremacist groups who attended the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

It is now believed that Donald Trump ignited many of the American hate groups. Trump has been heavily criticized as insensitive and inflammatory to mainstream Americans that stand in opposition to what they view as racial hatred. Over the course of the next few months, and years many experts believe membership with these hate groups will group substantially. (glg)

Other Information:

https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map?gclid=CjwKCAjwrO_MBRBxEiwAYJnDLMil7b6grLwIVJXlG2vgHGOwQjGmyzrg6-qSfQjG-CLT6Lzej7YkAhoCjS8QAvD_BwE

###

Gregg L. Greer a Public Speaker, Minister, Social Activist, and the Editor of the One World internet journal. Greer is the Founder of Freedom First International a human rights NGO. He has written extensively about American politics, civil rights, and the intersection of money and politics. His stories have also appeared in The Huffington Post, CNN, and he is a frequent commentator on MSNBC online His first book, Truth, Justice, and the American Way is scheduled for release on 10/29/17.