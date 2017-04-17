Finally, The Definitive Ranking Of People Dressed In Bunny Costumes

Since the dawn of recorded history, humanity has suffered through great wars, marveled at incredible scientific discoveries, and dressed up in bunny costumes that scare children.

No one has so definitively ranked the most well known instances of humans wearing bunny costumes. Until now.

5. Sean Spicer as the Easter Bunny

It was almost the final straw in the Easter basket when we discovered that Sean Spicer was the Easter Bunny. After laying so many eggs for us on live television, press secretary Spicer decided to lay the ultimate one. And still, we can’t in good conscience put him higher than the bottom of this list.

White House

4. Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde”

This is an important moment in bunny suit history. Elle is told she’ll be attending a costume party, and is briefly mortified when she discovers it’s a joke on her ― no one else at the party is in costume. Despite being the butt of a joke, she walks out with her ears held high. And impressive feat for someone dressed like a bunny.

3. Frank from “Donnie Darko”

It’s a bunny perhaps more in line with what one would expect from a Donald Trump administration, but no, pictured below is the creepy and ominous Frank from the film “Donnie Darko.” He represents the other acceptable reason to wear a bunny suit: to give people the willies.

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

2. Regina George from “Mean Girls”

Regina George ranks higher than Frank from “Donnie Darko” for the simple reason that she is scarier and more intimidating.

1. Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”

Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” donning the present from his Aunt Clara, is the ultimate human-in-a-bunny-suit. He wears it involuntarily and with no expression of joy whatsoever, the way people are meant to wear bunny suits.