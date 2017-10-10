The Democratization of Knowledge and How to Take Advantage of It

The shift from “know-it-all” to “learn-it-all” has massive implications for a workforce thirsty for knowledge.

Don’t be a know-it-all. That’s the mantra on a lot of lips these days thanks in large part to business leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

He recently shared his thoughts as they related to his own children’s education, in a Q&A with Business Insider. Inspired by Carol Dweck’s groundbreaking book Mindset, Nadella asserts that a “growth mindset” will always serve us better than a fixed mindset – even if that fixed mind might have more innate intellectual capability.

“The author describes the simple metaphor of kids at school. One of them is a ‘know-it-all’ and the other is a ‘learn-it-all,’ and the ‘learn-it-all’ always will do better than the other one even if the ‘know-it-all’ kid starts with much more innate capability,” he explains.

“Going back to business: If that applies to boys and girls at school, I think it also applies to CEOs like me, and entire organizations, like Microsoft,” Nadella continues.

This has vast implications, and not just in our schools. As Nadella notes, business leaders are moving away from that “know-it-all” mentality, and embracing life-long learning -- in themselves, their executive teams and their entire companies.

At the same time, online learning is experiencing tremendous growth; technology is making it possible for basically anyone to learn anything, anywhere and anytime.

Corporate e-learning trends bear this out: according to eLogic, the industry has grown by an incredible 900% since 2000, and 77% of companies leverage online training for their employees.

This is all leading to the democratization of knowledge, as noted archivist Harrison W. Inefuku explains.

“In recent decades, the internet has created new channels to facilitate the global spread of knowledge,” Inefuku explains. This impacts scholars who have been previously marginalized by geography, language, field or study and other factors, and widens their opportunity to contribute to the published literature.

It also opens an avenue in which knowledge becomes a true commodity, available at a reasonable cost to anyone. In this space, two entrepreneurs have created a platform on which knowledge can be shared and consumed with incredible ease and great impact. I recently caught up with Travis Rosser and Kenny Reuters, founders of knowledge platform Kajabi, about the democratization of knowledge and the impact this is having on the business world.

Questions:

1. In your own words, explain the idea that we are transitioning from “know it alls” to “learn it alls.”

Rosser: Knowledge truly is a commodity; it’s your most valuable asset. We say that all that time. Yet there’s a shift in the workplace happening now that makes a learning mindset just as valuable as an asset. Businesses are facing a big skills gap – look at the rise of Artificial Intelligence, and how it’s infiltrating the workplace. Do we need to replace our current teams with people who “know” about AI? Or does it make more sense to encourage our teams to learn about AI, and how it influences what we already know? That’s just one example where the ability to learn is critical for growth.

2. And how is technology playing a role in that switch?

Reuter: The kind of learning we are seeing today wasn’t possible 20 years ago. Look at a few of the stats – I read the other day that something like 70% of us are accessing learning on our mobile phones. Just think of that – you’re sitting on the BART traveling to work, and taking a course that will make you a better worker when you get there. And the trends for micro-learning too; you can take a course in just a few minutes a day, without disrupting your work flow in any significant ways.

3. How is this changing the nature of education and opening up new opportunities?

Rosser: This is what I am so excited about. We see learners from all over the world accessing the courses on our platform. And we see people with this knowledge sharing it as a commodity; again, from all across the globe. The barriers to access – time, location, cost (a huge consideration, given the massive problem of student debt that makes a basic college education a long term financial burden) – all of these disappear. Someone, anywhere, is eager for knowledge on a particular topic, and they are now able to access it – on their phone, their laptop, whatever – with hardly any barriers at all.

Reuter: Education and the free sharing of ideas raise us all up. It improves how business is done; it creates opportunities for new career paths where none existed before. Knowledge shared and brokered is a powerful way to impact change around the world. I believe this move from “know it all” to “learn it all,” turning everybody into life-long learners, will have long-term and global impacts.

4. We are all busy – how to get started in making this shift to a lifelong learner?

Rosser: Kenny mentioned about the idea of micro-learning. I think that’s really important. You can learn from the best business minds, scientific minds, marketing gurus, and though-leaders just by tuning in for a few minutes each day. So I’d advise you start by deciding 1) what you want to learn that will improve your life in some way; and 2) pick one thing you’re doing that doesn’t serve you well (like all that time on Facebook maybe?) and use that time to start one course. It could be related to your current job – for example, learning how to apply data analytics to make better marketing decisions – or how to grow healthier vegetables. The information doesn’t matter; it’s the motivation to improve your life in some way is what counts.

Reuter: I agree; this about being your own hero. Use those scraps of time that you piddle away, or where you’re “trapped” – like on the train, waiting for a meeting to start, sitting in a waiting room – to engage. The technology makes it easy.