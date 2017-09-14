I joined Gold’s Gym after getting diagnosed with breast cancer. After surgery, many rounds of toxic chemotherapy and radiation, my body was crushed. I was exhausted, scared, and physically and emotionally decimated. I needed to build my body back up. I knew that exercise needed to be an important part of my post-treatment recovery plan. I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), a type of breast cancer that there is no targeted treatment for. I knew that it was important to take accountability for my health - mentally, spiritually and physically. I began to meditate, run, do yoga, do reikki and work on a life focused on a positive mindset, so I could stay healthy. I joined Gold’s Gym in Chantilly and began to take yoga classes, run and began getting personal training, which I loved, and my current trainer is great. Recently; however, several experiences changed the way I saw the gym. Here’s what I realized and why I’m quitting Gold’s.

Unfair Billing Practices. I’ve been getting personal training for years at Gold’s. I love that fact that even when I’m busy, because I train, I can stay in shape even when I’m gone for a while. Recently, I was on the road a lot and couldn’t make it into the gym. Because I’m on automatic billing, Gold’s continued to bill my account, at $260 every two weeks - even though I wasn’t working out or getting training. I’d talked with the manager. We’ll call him “M”, when I signed up. He’d told me that I could put my membership on hold when I was busy - there was no mention of me being billed. So, I’d ended up paying for more than 28 sessions that I had to use. Then, I got billed again. When I asked why, “M” told me that since billing was automatic, my payments would come out every month until I cancelled. So, I went into the gym and cancelled my training contract. Weeks later, he told me that I owed another monthly payment - even though I’d cancelled and had the 28 extra sessions. Apparently, when you cancel, you still get billed for another month, before your contractual obligation was up. So, now I was being asked to pay two additional payments (more than $500) total. So, I’d have more than 35 sessions to use! Even though I’d paid for sessions I couldn’t possibly use for months. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when “M” chases me down after I’m done working out, gets another colleague to corner me - publicly, and then he tells me that I can’t come back into the gym again until the final payment is made.... even though I’ve paid for the other 28 sessions - towards future sessions. According to the Better Business Bureau, there have been hundreds of complaints against Gold’s. In addition, “BBB has identified a pattern of complaints from consumers that allege sales misrepresentation from Gold's Gym employees. Specifically, a high volume of complaints allege that Gold's Gym leads consumers to believe that they can cancel at anytime. When these consumers subsequently try to cancel their membership, they are denied and continue to be charged because of a clause in the membership agreement. “

Callousness. Not only was the aforementioned behavior embarrassing and hurtful. I’d trained with “M” before he became a manager. I thought we had a great rapport. I’d been working out at Gold’s for years. This was also a very clear message of how much their customers mean to them. Each client is a dollar sign, not a person. I’ve seen other members treated poorly, but it was always explained away as something that person did wrong. Now, after getting the treatment first-hand, I realized that Gold’s commitment to helping people to “Know Their Strength” is a lot of BS. After leaving there humiliated and very hurt... after being a member for many years, I now know that their motto should really by “Know How to Get Into Their Pockets” because that’s primarily what they care about.

False Advertising. I also discovered that, like many other corporations, Gold’s Gym takes advantage - manipulating people and making money off breast cancer - a disease that affects and kills millions of women a year - in the United States and globally. They make t-shirts and wristbands during breast cancer awareness month, and donate “proceeds” to breast cancer organization. What that means is that they engage in marketing, doing “feel good” advertising - that in turns supports membership sign up, and get people to buy their products, but only a small percentage of the sales goes towards breast cancer. The actual bulk of the money goes into the pockets of the folks at Gold’s.