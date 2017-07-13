One of my favorite quotes lovingly affirms, “Beautiful girl, you can do hard things.” It’s easy to dream big dreams yet the true litmus test is in how devoted will you be to the lifelong process? Nicolya Williams, author of The Devoted Dreamers provides key insights to inspire daily success towards the fulfillment of your personal goals.

Are you clear on what you desire to achieve? She states that, “Clarity accounts for an estimated 80% of your success and goals.” In order to maximize your day it is essential to plan in advance. The power behind this strategy is that you are able to decrease the likelihood of being pulled in multiple directions, avoid getting behind on your tasks and eliminate overwhelm.

Power forward, crush procrastination and be more productive in minutes by asking these questions:

What has been put off that can be completed in less than 5 minutes?

What is the number one task that HAS to be done to be successful?

What should be completed after this is done?

How will I feel when this is all complete?

Everywhere you turn wonder woman is showcasing her super power. Even lions rest after an fast paced hunt of it’s prey. When was the last time you carved out sacred space to renew your spirit and revitalize your soul? Nicolya passionately states that reflection is necessary especially on bad days. “This allows you to assess what went wrong, how you feel about it, and the choices you could make to change that around for the future.”

To pursue lofty dreams you must train your brain to think positively! The author discusses three primary effects that negative thinking has on your life.

1) Impacts your mood and outlook which will taint the way you view the world.

2) Inhibits your ability to achieve goals.

3) Damages your overall health and well being.

Additionally, Nicolya has created a companion book entitled Quick Tips for Busy Women! I think every household should have their own signed copy. Who run the world? If you need guidance on how to cut through the confusion and overwhelm in your life this is the perfect tool to assist you in finding clarity. She writes, “Busy is the new normal. We go through life trying to figure out what matters most, where we’re going, who we’re supposed to be, and how are we supposed to keep up?” What is the solution? “It can’t be another 12 step theory.” It must be an actionable process if we are going to create tangible change and undeniable results.

Here are a few jewels for your journey that stood out in my time of reading:

Our habits shape our lives because we are what we do consistently.

When we say yes to everything, we are saying no to the things that matter to us.

Vulnerability is often viewed as a sign of weakness when it is actually a sign of strength and courage.

There is only one guaranteed investment in your life and that investment is yourself.

Busy women are consistently doing something, but typically have nothing to show for it.

Productive women are focused on the most important tasks and make completion a priority.