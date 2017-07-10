The Diary of Lena Dunham's Ex-Dog

As a lot of people are now aware, celebrity activist Lena Dunham gave up her previous dog, Lamby, for two new dogs, Susan and Karen. The circumstances under which Dunham gave back Lamby are contentious. Dunham said Lamby has behavioral issues. The animal shelter said Lamby has no behavioral issues. No one will ever know the truth for sure. But maybe these diary excerpts from Lamby will help give people closure.

January 28th, 2013

I wish Jemima Kirke adopted me instead.

February 14th, 2013

I think I’m in love with a poodle, although I think the poodle is a boy. Lena is in love with herself.

July 17th, 2013

It’s really hot and I can’t sleep. All night long, I hear Lena murmuring: “I have to save the world, I have to save the world, I have to save the world.”

October 3rd, 2013

One of Lena’s friends came over. I’m not sure what her name was, but she was white. I hid in the bathtub and covered my ears. But... woe... I still heard things, including:

Lena: Did you watch that video of that black person getting shot?

The friend: Yeah.

Lena: Do you want to try this new green juice place?

January 9th, 2014

It’s really cold. Lena has to change the world, so she can’t get sick, so she hires someone else to walk me. Sometimes Lena call this person “Jorge.” Other times, she calls this person “Carlos.” The person’s name is actually Ken.

May 22nd, 2014

It’s spring now, so when Lena isn’t changing the world, she sometimes takes me for a walk. Today, a homeless person asked her for some change. Lena told him: “Sit tight, bud, the revolution is on its way.”

November 18th, 2014

Lena’s boyfriend cooked dinner for her. I think he is scared of Lena. He blinks a lot when he’s around her.

March 10th, 2015

Lena is hanging up posters of a very scary-looking bot all over her apartment.

March 13th, 2015

I figured out the scary-looking bot’s name: Hillary Clinton.

June 1st, 2015

I’m so lonely. Lena only touches me when she needs a picture for Instagram.

November 7th, 2015

I’m still in love with that poodle. Lena is still in love with herself.

March 28th, 2016

Lena is gone a lot. She’s traveling the country trying to convince people that that scary-looking bot named Hillary Clinton is a real person with feelings.

September 1st, 2016

Lena is still traveling. Sometimes her boyfriend stops by to check up on me. He doesn’t pet me or take me out on a walk. He pours coconut water in my water bowl then sits in the corner and cries.

September 3rd, 2016

I’d rather drink my own pee than drink coconut water

November 9th, 2016

Lena: “Whatever... looks like I’ll get to be the first woman president now.”

January 13th, 2017

I was sleeping, dreaming about a world where there was no such thing as green juice or coconut water, when Lena began talking wildly in her sleep. This is what she said: “David Remnick will be my vice president, Judd Apatow will be my secretary of state, Sheryl Sandberg will be my energy secretary, Melinda Gates will be my treasury secretary... and... shit... I still don’t have a motherfuckin’ black person!”

April 20th, 2017

Today, Lena took me aside and gave me a stern warning. She said if Instagrams of me don’t start getting more likes then she’s going to send me back to the shelter.

June 2nd, 2017

Please don’t like pictures of me, please don’t like pictures of me, please don’t like pictures of me.

June 21st, 2017