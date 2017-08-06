The Diary Of Ochibi #19 The Water-Sprinkling Rival

The Diary of Ochibi is a collection of serialized comic strips running in weekly magazine in Japan. The strips are set in Mametsubu-cho, a fictitious small town based loosely on the historic city of Kamakura. It follows the protagonist Ochibi and his friends as they explore the seasonal shifts in every day in life.

Ladling or sprinkling water in front gardens and on streets is a common traditional custom in Japan during the hot summer months. The water prevents dust from rising and also helps to cool the surrounding area. It should be noted, however, that unlike the contest that played out between Ochibi and his water-sprinkling rival in this episode, the water should be scattered in moderation.