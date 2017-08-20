The Diary Of Ochibi #21 The Flowing Noodles

The Diary of Ochibi is a collection of serialized comic strips running in weekly magazine in Japan. The strips are set in Mametsubu-cho, a fictitious small town based loosely on the historic city of Kamakura. It follows the protagonist Ochibi and his friends as they explore the seasonal shifts in every day in life.

Somen, a popular summertime meal, are thin Japanese noodles made from wheat flour and typically served cold with a light dipping broth. One fun way to enjoy somen is as “flowing noodles,” in which diners get to test their chopstick-using skills by plucking the noodles out of a stream of cold water that travels down a long bamboo flume. Unlike the geezer in this episode, however, the person who places the noodles in the flowing stream of water is usually not one of the diners!