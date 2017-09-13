The Difference Between Attraction, and Perversion

Conventional wisdom says that after you get married, you and your spouse stop trying to doll up for one another. You each gain weight, and in turn become asexual potatoes that make other people think “Ew” as you stroll pass them.

Well, I am proud to proclaim that despite being married for eight years, I still got it.

I got checked out at the gym recently, and it went to the point of mild obsession within the span of minutes.

Was it the hot-bod woman the desk clerks call “Boomtown?” Or the beautiful blonde with the perky… wait, my wife reads these. Better not get too descriptive.

(Seriously, though. If she were up for it, I would give the blonde the most disappointing 30 seconds of her life.)

Well, it doesn’t matter, because it was no woman. As has been my luck in life, I was given an arched eyebrow of interest by the newest homosexual man at the gym.

There are a handful of gay folk (that I know of) who exercise there, and they are fine ‘n’ dandy people. I’m friends with a few, and have no problem at all knowing that at any given moment one might be–gasp–in the locker room at the same time as me. It doesn’t make me clutch at pearls, or fan myself in disbelief. It’s a locker room. The human body is what it is. Big whoop. If anything, seeing what I’m packing will disappoint them and ruin any fantasies they might have had about me.

(Because if conservative Christians have taught me anything, it’s that all gay men fantasize about every man they see. And if you actually believe that, then I have an offer for you: a Nigerian prince owes me twenty million dollars. I just need you to deposit five thousand dollars into an account in order to have the funds released…)

Anyway, the other day I was doing a little cardio when I saw a man exit the locker room wearing an extra-tight muscle shirt and walking with an extra swish in his step. My gaydar went “ping,” and then I shrugged and went back to spinning my spindly legs on an elliptical machine.

When I cleaned off my sweat and turned to leave ten or so minutes later, I noticed he was several yards away on a treadmill, stealing intermittent glances at me.

Fair enough; ogling never hurt no one, and hey, ego boost. I’m a head turner, oh yeah.

I made my way to the locker room and had started undressing…

…when he walked past me, again snagging a look.

I furrowed my brow a little, because mathematically speaking, if he was done for the day, he hadn’t gotten much of a workout. He arrived after I was already upping my heart rate, and was already in the locker room? According to my calculations, he would have only spent around ten minutes on his treadmill.

And then he walked by again, stealing a glance, and then once more.

Now I was ready to roll my eyes.

Really?

I mean, really?

Walking back and forth repeatedly, looking my way each time? This wasn’t accidental. There was no, “Whoops! Forgot to get something out of my locker… Oh, I only needed it for three seconds, I’ll put it back. No! Wait! Better duck into my locker just one more time and get it again!”

This was deliberate.

Ignoring him, I toweled up and made my way back to the showers, which are little private cubicles.

My new friend took note of my destination.

After I scrubbed off my sweat, toweled up once more and stepped out of the shower, he was standing at a urinal ten yards away.

Now, if you are a woman and unfamiliar of how men pee at urinals, it generally goes like this: you stand, stare forward, and pee. You may look down, but not left or right. Especially if there is anyone next to you.

As I stepped out of the shower, the man was standing, arms akimbo, and head cranked to the side so he could look over his left shoulder. It was the least casual peeing stance I have ever seen, and beyond obvious what he was doing: monitoring the shower stalls.

Instead of rolling my eyes, now I wanted to laugh. He looked like an idiot, and I don’t know if this was supposed to make me uncomfortable or flattered, but as I stifled my giggles and shook my head, I was neither.

I thought about saying, “Oh knock it the fuck off,” but decided I didn’t care enough to.

Back at my locker I did an under-the-towel dress like women do at the beach as he not-so-casually walked back and forth several times trying to see what I was up to. I said I’ll change in front of anyone, but not when they’re actively looking for a peepshow.

I think the only thing that bothered me about the whole situation is that actions like those of this particular man fuel homophobia. Shit like this gives people who scream about transgender bathrooms and gay predators examples, because even though the actions of the one do not define the many, that’s not how bigots think. Bigots take single examples and shout them to their hateful choir, who in turn pretend that an isolated incident is the norm. It’s also sad because there are people out there who would beat the crap out of the guy if they were the object of his affection.

And therein lies the problem.

I didn’t report what happened, for two reasons. One, I just didn’t care. If anything, my irritation level was raised to mosquito level. Yeah, it annoyed me slightly, but only to the point where I had to roll my eyes; the whole situation was never more than a “Whatever, dude” to me.

The second reason I didn’t report what happened is because we live in a SJW-driven nation. Everything is a hate crime, or micro-aggression, or intolerant behavior. If I say I was getting leered at in the locker room, it suddenly I’m a bigot­. People rarely look at nuance or the complete picture. They see and hear what they want to see and hear, despite what was actually said. Thus, if I were to note, “This guy was acting inappropriately,” they translate it to, “You’re a homophobe!”

So, screw it.

What happened was rare, I can deal with it, and I was able to turn a head at my advanced age and with my flabby dad bod.

Still got it.