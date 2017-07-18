The Difference Between Those Who Succeed and Those Who Fail...

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

One thing I’ve probably never mentioned to you is that my Tuesdays start EARLY! While I’ve done a good job of starting my work later in the morning (five out of the six days each week aren’t bad!), I still have an early 7 AM client that’s 40 minutes away from where I live every Tuesday. Without going into too much detail, this client is an 82 year old man who came on when my business was still a generic personal training service. While he’s not looking to lose weight (he’s in great shape for his age!), he’s still a business owner and does what he can to keep his body in top shape so he can continue living life to the fullest.

Last night, this client got back home after a couple of weeks away. His total travel time was 20 hours (there was a connecting flight with a three hour layover), and because he had adjusted to the time zone of where he was vacationing halfway across the world, he had trouble sleeping last night. He was adamant about meeting this morning despite getting in so late, so after warming him up, we began.

To sum things up, he simply didn’t have it today. While his strength, endurance and flexibility have all improved in our time working together, you would have thought he was a beginner based on how he was performing! I knew the odds were against him with how late he got in, age, jet lag, etc., and after his having to rest prematurely a couple of times, I asked him if he wanted to perhaps call it a day and pick things up next time?

Despite being dizzy and lightheaded, he vehemently rejected that notion, and said that even though he didn’t have his best, he was going to finish this workout. And so, with a few more breaks than usual, he did…

Why do I tell you this? Because this is a shining example of how you MUST approach your health!

Listen, not every day is going to be sunshine and rainbows. There are days you’re going to wake up feeling sluggish and irritable. There are things that will pop up that will discourage you, and dissuade you from doing the right thing.

Note: These are the times and the moments where those who are successful differentiate themselves from those who are mediocre!

Regardless of how trying it may be to work out or to make the better eating choice, it’s ultimately up to YOU how things go in your life. Our society has been plagued with an embracing of a victimhood mentality; Who or what can we blame for our setbacks and our shortcomings to alleviate the burden on ourselves? Often, personal responsibility goes out the window when trying times arise these days.

It’s at these very times that you MUST rise above the rest, and prove to yourself and to your whole world that regardless of the curveballs life will throw at you, you’re on a mission, and you’re going to be successful! Unlike certain foolhardy endeavors like wanting to play in the NBA despite being undersized and in your mid-70s, improving your health and losing weight FOR GOOD are completely within your reach. These are both extremely attainable goals!

The reason so many people FAIL on their health and their weight loss journeys is because they CHOOSE to. Choose to succeed, never give up, and keep pushing forward, and you’ll be all the better for it.

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. Like I mentioned in my last message, I have this INSANE urge to provide value to you, so I wanted to do something impromptu but fun…

This Thursday, 7/20 at 8:30 PM EST, I’m going to be hosting a FREE webinar on Permanent Weight Loss.

No sales pitch, no BS… Instead, it’s going to be an intimate conversation where I’ll be answering YOUR’S and the other attendees’ questions on health, fitness, nutrition and weight loss.

All you have to do to register is go to www.weightlossbypete.com/privatewebinar, and enter your name and email address! This will secure your spot, and will get you a FREE gift in the process :-)