The Different Types Of Skin Cancer That Exist

For any type of skin cancer the best prevention is to control exposure to the sun

One of the most dangerous skin cancer is melanoma. This type of skin cancer consists of the degeneration of normal skin cells into abnormal or cancerous cells.

Skin cancer is divided into melanoma and non-melanoma: the difference is the non-melanoma is generated from skin cells other than melanocytes (which are the cells in charge of making the pigment that gives color to the skin, hair and eyes). However, both types of skin cancer can occur anywhere on the skin, although it is quite common to find them on the head, face, neck, back of the hands arms and legs, as these areas are more exposed to harmful rays Sun.

The best prevention of the different types of skin cancer is the protection of the skin.

It is widely known that sunburn is the most frequent cause of this type of tumors: the damage caused by the rays of the sun accumulates over the years.

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

As for the two most common types of non-melanoma skin cancer, we found:

Basal cell carcinoma. It is also called basal cell carcinoma or basalioma, occurs in the outermost layer of the skin (epidermis).

Squamous cell carcinoma. It occurs in the upper layers of the epidermis (where the so-called squamous cells are).

Melanoma type skin cancer

On the other hand, there are four types of melanoma skin cancer:

Lentigo Maligna Melanoma. It is found in 5-10% of cases of melanoma. In most cases it occurs in over 60's, in the face. It has a slow surface growth and takes a long time to penetrate deep; metastases are uncommon and are limited to cervical lymph nodes.

Melanoma of superficial extension. This type of melanoma is undoubtedly the most frequent: it occurs in 70% of cases. It appears above all in people between 40-60 years and its usual location: males in the trunk and women in the legs. Its surface growth is not very rapid, and it may take months or years to penetrate deeply and spread.

Acral lentiginous melanoma. It represents only 10% of all melanomas and is usually found on the palms, plants, under the fingernail, and on the lips. Its surface growth is short and rapidly grows in depth. The problem is that it does not present the typical signs of bleeding, itching or pain. This melanoma is much more prevalent in people of black and Asian ethnicity.

Nodular melanoma. It constitute 10-15% of cutaneous melanomas. It is characterized because its color is homogeneous and its size does not increase too much, but it grows in depth quickly and it is difficult to realize an early detection. Undoubtedly, it is the most aggressive and most dangerous type of melanoma skin cancer.

There are different forms of melanoma and non-melanoma type skin cancer

Risk factor's

There are people who are more likely to develop melanoma. If you have been burned many times by continued exposure to the sun , if you have multiple moles (people with 50 or more moles have an added risk factor for melanoma, so they should be evaluated by a dermatologist) and if you have atypical moles. Atypical polka dots must meet at least three of the following characteristics:

they have irregular edges on the surface and diffuse borders on the border.

moles are of several colors.

they are more than 5 mm in diameter and are reddish.