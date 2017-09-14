THE DIGITAL WORLD OF PROSTITUTION

Prostitution has been practiced since the incident time. In fact, it’s referred to as the oldest profession. It’s one of the oldest trades known to humanity dating back to civilization. The act involved both women and men lining up on the streets luring clients.

History Of Prostitution In Kenya

Prostitution is the world’s oldest profession – from ancient Mesopotamia, Greece and the Roman Empire, where it was an organized – and tolerated – trade. It was believed that to prevent greater evils such as sodomy, masturbation, and rape, prostitution was necessary. Even Saint Augustine, who was the bishop of Hippo Regius, present-day Annaba, Algeria, in 420AD, held that “If you expel prostitution from society, you will unsettle everything on account of lusts.”

Here in Kenya Prostitution is illegal, Sex tourism is flourishing, and a major contributor to the sexual exploitation of minors, with Kenya, ranked among the top 5 world destinations for child abuse. Despite being illegal, child prostitution is prevalent; with kids as young as 12 being paid by adults to perform sex acts as a way of making a living.

Almost 15,000 underage young girls practice prostitution in the coastal region and parts of the Kenyan coast: Malindi, Mombasa, Kalifi, and Diani. According to UNICEF reports these represent about 25-30% of the total number of young girls aged between 12 and 18 from those areas. 45% of these girls come from the interior provinces of the country. Almost 45% of the minor prostitutes in the harbors of Kenya started working at a very early age (12-14 years), and over 10% of them started their sex life before the age of 12. The fees vary according to the age, physical look and contents of the sexual services (between 1,000 - 10,000 KSH).

The involvement of prostitution by underage is caused by incredibly poor living conditions, with around 50% of the population below the poverty line.

Met up with *Mariah*, a 16-year-old, mother of 2 kids, Steve 3 years and Marcus 6 months. She lives in Mathare slums with her younger sister who is 12 and a mother of one.

“I started this work because I was pregnant and I had to take care of my baby after the father ran away and left me with no choice “Said Maria.

Through the years Mariah has been the bread winner of her family since her mother passed on when she was six years, and her grandmother became their guardian angel though she is old. At her age, she needs someone to take care of her, but circumstances had other things in store.

Mariah had to look for a source of income and a quick one. Prostitution was her only way out at the time. It was so easy because her clients were her male neighbors and they could offer her as little as 20bob or even a plate of food.

“I wanted to give up so many times, but the thought of people who look up to me kept me going,” Added Mariah.

Mariah is one of the few girls who has kept her business off the internet. With the evolution of technology, the call girls have found a safer playing ground away from the police and the darkly lit streets.

The Internet has changed just about everything about modern life and prostitution is no exception. Advertising, selling, and purchasing sex is easier than ever, thanks to websites like Nairobi Raha and other social media sites that specialize in the sex business

Just Google “ Nairobi Raha |Nairobi Call Girls|Kenya Call Girls|Massage therapists and it will lead you to a page with all diversity of girls. There is a picture with writings on the top “PRIME MODELS, ” and at the bottom, there are words, “Nairobi Raha massage and sexy call girls” location and phone number for contacting her.

The women are mostly in Bikini, with a curvy waistline and infectious smile. The faces have been cropped out and if you look at their ages stated below the profile mostly are between 19- 25 years.

A drive in the city Centre to see if the lucrative business is still flourishing years later on the internet and to my surprise, the ladies are still there. River Road, Moi Avenue and along the famous Koinange street, the pick ups and drop were ongoing.

Alex, my fixer walked to one of the girls along River Road, and she agreed to an interview as long as we protect her identity.

“My name is Jane; was introduced to this business by my Aunt whom I lived with in Rongai. It’s now two years”, Said Jane

According to her, the business is not as lucrative as it used to be some two years ago. She makes approximately 1000 per night. Her changes are 200 Shillings for 20minutes.

There are dangers to being a prostitute,” Jane tells me. “Sometimes the client pay less money than agreed upon. other times the police will take all the money we have worked for the whole night, so they don’t throw us in jail.”

From The Streets To The Internet

Was introduced to *Mumbi* by a family friend who owns a hotel in the Central Business District. Mumbi operates her business from this hotel.

She was born and raised in Mombasa, at the age of 18 years she lost her father, her mother diagnosed with cancer and her paternal family chased them out of their late father’s land.

Mumbi and her elder sister drop out of college to take care of their now bedridden mother. They started a grocery store but whatever they made from the sale of vegetables went to mama’s medication and that made life hard.

A friend saw how they were struggling to meet their basic needs and decided to help them out. She promised them a good job but in Nairobi. Mumbi decided to go to Nairobi to take that job as her sister took care of their mother.

“We came to this big house with a lot of girls, not knowing the kind of work I was to do I settled in one of the rooms that were allocated to me. I got curious and asked one of my roommates the kind of work they were doing.''

When she was told about the task at hand, she got scared, Never in her life had the kind of work she was about to start ever crossed her mind. She looked for her friend, but she had vanished into thin air.

“I thought of all the possibilities: my mother, a chance to earn more money, chance to go back to school and a better life for my sister.”

Mumbi was a quick learner, a good student that her clientele grew bigger and bigger with each passing day. She would now earn 4k per day.

A friend she met at her new home told her about the Nairobi Raha site and how she can make her money. Mumbi gets a commission from the clients at the big house. The news of not sharing her hard earned income was well received

During her weekend off she decided to check the site, and after talking to the site administrator, her profile was up and running. Within a month she had created her clientele, so it was easier for her to move. She relocated to town along Moi Avenue.

On the site, the clients have a variety to choose from, and once the two agree on what works for them, they are directed to the location. The payment is done upon the delivery of the service.

“Here I can make up to 20,000 per day on a good day depending on what the client wants” Said Mumbi. Your profile is what will sell you; She pays the administrator a percentage of what she earns from her clients.

Most of these hotels along Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, Accra Road and River Road accommodate these girls.

“ The hotel business is currently in low season and having this girl around is a guarantee of making money, Gertrude, hotel owner

Out of 38 rooms at her hotel 18 is occupied by the girls, and they pay 2000 cash per day.

It’s now two years since Mumbi started the prostitution work. Her mother is now well taken care of; she even managed to build her a two bedroomed house and took her sister back to school.

Mumbi too is undertaking a Diploma course in Business Management. “I want to leave this job that’s why I have decided to go back to school and work in a decent place.

The internet gives the 23-year-old freedom to work during the day and attend her classes in the evening.

Mumbi continued,” Am getting old and younger ones are getting into the business, in 2 years nitakuwa nimechapa, hahahaha”.

The government has the battle to fight since it’s hard to prosecute prostitute due to lack of viable evidence. The trade has moved from the streets to the comforts of the prostitutes’ homes increasing privacy

A few years back close to 50 prostitutes who were involved in online prostitution were arrested in Nyali and Mtwapa courtesy of the CID’s Computer Forensics Unit whose work is to examine digital media in a forensically sound manner with the aim of identifying, preserving, recovering, analyzing and presenting facts and opinions about the digital information .The police have to invest in more efficient technology so at to curb prostitution.The legal part of prostitution

The Legal Part Of Prostitution

The Penal Code specifically penalizes prostitution, the aiding of prostitution, and the solicitation of prostitution. Without explanation, its punishments unfairly differ for men and women. Men who participate in prostitution, either by committing prostitution or soliciting it are only guilty of a misdemeanor, while women who participate either by committing or aiding in prostitution are guilty of a felony.