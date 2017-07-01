THE DISAPPARENT

The hardest part of growing older, besides the round the clock buffet of aches and pains that we have to graze on, is having to watch ourselves become, day by day, as translucent as long past it's expiration onion skin.

We are all, in fact, a ramped up disappearing act and so is everything and everyone that we hold dear.

We are reminded, by the tick-tock second, as our individual bone parts are swapped out, that we are all, well, replaceable.

It's an odd and ironic end game that up to that once upon a not too long ago was dedicated solely to figuring out strategies work our way into the spotlight.

When you find yourself suddenly transplanted onto the barren terrain of a certain age, you suddenly find yourself spotlight-challenged and your new 9 to 5 reminding people who you used to be and trust me, that little exercise in visibility is just plain exhausting. Sooner or later you have to stop and ask yourself: why the hell is that even important And to whom? Who do you have to impress? Why do you care? You know what you've done and where you've bee. All that information is all imprinted in the soft clay code impression of your heart.

Why do we feel compelled to act like just-arrive-on-the scene reporters, tossing out overly earnest, self-important sound bytes about how potent and important we once were?

You kinda had to be there, you know?

I think part of the answer comes from feeling age-appropriate vulnerable. Our bodies decide, some time around 50, to divorce us and strike out on their own with or without our cooperation or consent.

Their version of middle age crisis is like James Dean gunning his engine towards the

and then hopefully you can LEAP out of the car before our bodiesgo sailing off the cliff.

But it goes even deeper than that.

Our hearts grow progressively soft and therefore infinitely malleable

On some levels that is a wonderful thing.

My ticker feels far more expansive and welcoming than it did when I was, say, 20 or 30. I think in the earlier parts of our biography, our narcissistic fascination with ourselves leaves very little room for a party of more than one. Little, by little, the wife and kids sneak in there and that pretty much stretches you to your limit.

But when all that pesky husband and parenting stuff is suddenly in your rearing view mirror and you are suddenly faced with only you again, I think that is one of the many, many times, despite the fact that we feels like we the new found species of Disapparents, the truth is, we are actually being reborn.

I see my age pop up on a digital clock, twice a day, ALL THE TIME and I think that serves as a reminder that is to time to grow again.

Growing pains hurt like hell as a kid, but as a completely formed adult, growing feels so fantastic, that the richness of it all almost distracts you from that horse's ass Sciatica and that son of a bitch the herniated disk.

We may need help with our erections but I swear to God sometimes I feel like my entire being is erecting, growing more and formidable and navigational like the soul lighthouse that it is, whose radiant beam of pure white lightsuddenly focuses on only what is really important.

I find myself captivated by anything that is authentic now.

Whenever I go to the theater here in NY, I head right for Sardis because it's like having My Dinner with Entree and history. Inevitably I chat people up there and hear the most wonderful stories. A few weeks ago my wingman Sheryl and I met a woman who was 100 who had bussed in for a show, having to give up her tennis game. We talked for HOURS.

You don't do that when you are 20 because you just don't give a shit about anyone but yourself.

And then there is the web that we are all caught up in.

​To me the internet is just a distorted funhouse mirror that gives us all a false sense of ourselves. Why do you think Trump tweets all the time? Because tweeting is the new hiding behind your mother's skirt.

There is no real courage displayed there. Nothing formidable or well thought out is going down. It's as impulsive

and immediateas a tantrum. It's your big boy shot to shout fuck you from the comfort and safetyof your own ​​house.

Tweetinghas no sound. No voices. No reactive hearts. It feels no hurt.

It's the pussy, spoiled rich boy form of fighting.

You can even go after girl reporters. Look how powerful you are! And all the reason you need to attack is: He (or she) started it!

That is the thinking of 4 year old boys and Kim Jung Un.

Personally being a mature guy,I find that Ino longer need to wad​e in the shallow end of thekiddie pool anymore. I don't need to depend on the floaties of friendships that may or may not be good for me.

I want to FEEL all the time.

Words like PASSION and COMPASSION loom large in my legend.

I welcome all dogs on the street like they’re returning war heroes.

I smile at strangers because I know that one nanosecond of deeply human connectivity is the equivalent of a non-surgical heart transplant. It just can literally kick start your day or your life, especially if you or the guy or gal on the other side is having a really shitty day. I heard that en route to jumping off a bridge, someone suddenly found themselves on the receiving end of spontaneous smile and it literally saved their life. Good work, smile.

I read books and newspapers, holding them like they were cherished infants. I still sneak a peek at comic books because they used to be my go to sanctuary thrill ride places.

I LISTEN to music. I FEEL music. I read lyrics until I am all Shazammed out.

I SMELL new sneakers like I'm breathing the top and bottom notes of a rare wine. I luxuriate whenever possible, whether it's during a moment of just discovered gratitude or simply watching the clouds race by, like the playful sky rascals that they are.

I GO to concerts. I ATTEND the theater. I GO to Yankee games because baseball stadiums are the one and only place in the world where it is appropriate to dress and act like a baseball-gloved 8 year old hoping that the Angels of the outfield will bless you with a falling foul ball or a home run hit by one of your heroes. On the field baseball players never look like kids to me. They seem older, bigger than life, just like the Beatles did when they first arrived on the shores of the Atlantic.

A stadium is still a ​​​place where you can be forever young whether you're there to watch sports or attend a rock concert.

I also WRITE all the time. I've written well over 400 of these. I write plays. I write pilots.

And get this: I just shot a new series that I co-created with my friend and mentor Paul Reiser (I did My Two Days and Mad About You too) and we are both the proud owners of a vast holding of gray hair.

The old grey male just ain't what he used to be...and thank god for that.

I actually colored my hair for years and thought I looked like my high school year book photo. In retrospect, yeah no. I looked more like a typical Macy's mannequin.

My friend Kate Vernon said to me not too long ago, "Men who color their hair look like they are not comfortable with who they are" and that stunned me into submission.

Paul used to say, "Own it." I thought he was talking about a box of Just For Men.

Look, none of this aging stuff is easy. I actually wrote a book about

what we men are really going through called "Why Do I Look Shelly Winters?" And I was not referring to Shelly in the early years. We're talking The Poseidon Adventure Shelly: who was pretty much the same size as the boat.

The Buddhists laugh heartily about all this stuff while we Americans tend to fret, deflect and deny. Look, there is no universal you, so if you feel the need to slit your eyelids or fill up your cheeks until you look like the next hot doll from Mattel, knock yourself out. Who am I...or anyone else for that matter, to judge?

But that is exactly what people do. They whisper. They gossip. They say cruel things while being, say, the President of the United States, who then weaves and swirls his bleached blonde Goldilocks like an early Jayne Mansfield do, washes his face with a thick Cheetohs and Velvetta sauce, sucks his gut into a man-girdle, like Lady Mary of Downton Abbey fame (no make that the hapless Lady Edith) and then goes scowl stomping out into the world pretending to be a real man and everything-is-up-for-grabs father.

Okay, what do you say we bring this sucker home?

The big take away sound byte here in a nice, tidy package is this:

Be as selfless and authentic as you can and you will survive all the bullshit.

And while you're at it, consider taking on the role of teacher either literally (I've done a few one man classroom shows at various colleges around the country) or metaphorically.

​​​​Look, no one under 30 has a clue as to who Johnny Carson is---which is why Paul and I just did a behind the scenes scripted series about what life was like behind the scenes of the Tonight Show in 1972 Burbank. THAT my friends, is one tutorial.

And it's not what you think.

It's a user friendly show to anyone. If you love Johnny you will love us. If you are not familiar with the single greatest talk show host in the history of the universe, you will love us, because the show is not about the famous and endlessly filmed. We use the clips as a kind of Greek Chorus which informs us of how people thought and acted.

No one plays Johnny, Doc or Ed. Or anyone famous because it is not about them.

It's about what the seventies did to America as seen through the eyes of the twenty somethings who worked at the show.

No one says "right on" or "groovy" because even in the day that was a silly affectation. No one wears fake hair or mustaches either. We are all about authenticity. You dig?

So...to sum up: to my quickly aging brethren I say, do not give up. You are as impactful, purposeful and visible as you want to be.

Sure, you can retire and slowly fade to black.

Or you can fade in, every single day, and star in any one of the endless stream of comedies, dramas or summer movie style escapist adventures that are playing in the multiplex that is your still and will always be active brain.

Oh, and you get to direct and write them too.