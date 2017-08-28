The Disgruntled Ex-Stock Trader Who Used Airbnb to Create a Jetsetting Lifestyle

Mr Ribbers has been traveling full-time for over five years and has flown around the world for a year without paying for a single flight, using frequent flyer points.

Changemaker Interview Series

In this regular contributing column, we interview hardy online entrepreneurs who begun their life down the traditional path, but realize that something was missing. They decide to pivot, and strike out on their own, and forge ahead on their own path and never looked back.

This week, we feature Jasper Ribbers, president of “Get Paid For Your Pad,” the leading book and podcast for Airbnb hosting. In 2010 Jasper had a highly lucrative career in finance. He worked hard, party hard, took business trips on the company’s dollar and stayed at fancy hotels. But the existential questions began to creep in.

He was waking up way too early, commuting back and forth to work, everything felt robotic and soulless and he just wasn’t happy. He thought to himself: is this what life is all about? The more he thought about it, the more his answer was “no.”

He quit his job, and had to find some new way to support himself. He begun to rent out his home in Amsterdam through Airbnb, and the rest is history. Seven years and over 80 countries later, he now focuses his efforts on inspiring and teaching others how they can turn their homes and spare rooms into profit using the Airbnb and other short term rental platforms.

In your own words, please tell us about yourself.

I grew up in a small town in The Netherlands called Arnhem. I enjoyed a pretty smooth ride during my childhood. My dad worked as a notary, my mom taught law at a nearby college and we were quite well off, living in a beautiful 1955 villa nearby one of the largest nation parks in the country.

It seemed like the path of life was laid out for me. I was to finish high school, go to university, focus on my career, get married and have kids. For some reason I felt like that life wasn’t for me though. I pondered about what it was that I wanted over and over, but I couldn’t figure it out, and so I went along with the plan.

At the age of 32 I had successfully completed the first part of the path. I had a Masters degree in Econometrics, a financially very rewarding career in finance, a beautiful girlfriend, a high rise condo in the center of Chicago and a sports car parked in my garage. On a superficial level, my life seemed perfect.

Underneath the surface, all was not well though. I didn’t feel the fulfillment that I had anticipated and I wasn’t passionate about my life. In short, I felt like I was living someone else’s dream, not mine. I knew that if I were to follow along the path, the next steps would be marriage and kids, and that seemed like crossing the point of no return. If I wanted something else, I had to take action now.

But giving up everything I had worked so hard for wasn’t easy. I had no idea what would become of me and everyone in my environment told me to choose the safer option. A scary preposition. However, the alternative, growing old with the regret of never having even tried to live my own life, terrified me even more. And so after months of contemplation, I handed in my resignation, packed my suitcase and jumped on a plane to Brazil.

Seven years and 80 countries later I can confidently say that this was the single best decision I ever made in my life. The incredible experiences, the personal growth and the amazing people I have met since proved invaluable. I wound’t trade these for anything.

My life is now focussed on becoming the best person I can be, reaching my full potential and being a source of support and inspiration to others. I’ve found that the key to happiness can’t be found in financial success or material possessions. We carry the key inside of us and true fulfillment can be unlocked through appreciation, growth, contribution and gratitude.

I want to know more about Get Paid for Your Pad. How did this come about and what is your goal with it?

When I quit my job I was renting out my apartment in Amsterdam to a long term tenant. I wasn’t happy with that situation for two reasons. First of all, I could never stay at my own place when I was in my home town. Secondly, the rent (about $1500) wasn’t enough to support my lifestyle and I didn’t want to go back to the corporate world.

In 2012 I decided to give Airbnb a try as I expected it to solve both these concerns. My goal was to maximize the profit from my listing since I had to live of the income. I looked for resources on how to do this, but I couldn’t find much. Through experimenting and experience I eventually managed to make up to $60,000 a year, enough for me to continue traveling.

Soon enough people in my personal network were asking how I was able to do this and I started helping other to achieve the same success. Not long after I realized I could be helping a lot more people by publishing a book.

In 2014, Get Paid For Your Pad launched on Amazon and it soon became a best seller. As a way to promote book sales, I started the podcast. The blog followed soon after as I needed a place to publish the show notes. What started as a hobby has now turned into a profit generating business and I’ve been featured in some major news outlets like the NY Times and Men’s Health.

“We have to be careful with the questions we ask ourselves. You ask a question, you get an answer. I didn’t sell a single copy of the first book I wrote. I asked myself ‘What lessons can I learn from this experience that will help me get a better result next time?’”

What’s your favourite Airbnb story? Travel story?

In 2008 I went on a dive trip to a remote place in the Philippines. I was one of the only tourists there and ended up befriending a tricycle driver who allowed me a glimpse into his very basic life. He supported a family of ten on his meagre salary, but still managed to keep a positive mindset and feel grateful for life.

This experience had a profound impact on me. It taught me that if someone who has so little can be grateful and appreciative for live, then clearly money and material belongings aren’t a necessary condition to feel happiness. I already knew that they aren’t sufficient conditions either, as I knew plenty of people (including myself) who had everything but didn’t feel fulfilled.

In other words, money doesn’t guarantee happiness and you don’t need money to be happy. The two seemed unrelated to each other.

The other lesson I learned was that one can gain very important insights from traveling, seeing other parts of the world and meeting people who are living a very different life. These two realizations planted the seed in my head that later led me to quit my job.

That’s an amazing story. What are some other lessons you’ve learnt about keeping positive and cultivating gratitude? Do you have any daily practice you partake in?

Soon after I quit my job, I realized that life as a traveler and entrepreneur without the structure and safety of a full time job can be quite demanding on the mind. Self doubt kicked in on a regular base and I felt like it was holding me back. I sought out several self improvement programs, read self help books such as The Power of Now and The Inner Game of Tennis, and attended conferences like Tony Robbins’ Unleash the Power Within and Date with Destiny.

The learning lessons that came from this are endless. I stopped making negative assumptions which empowered me to be able to focus on taking action. I started defining success in terms of things I could control, which helped me stay positive. I learned to take reality for what it is and not be emotionally affected by external events.

Jim Carrey once said that life happens for us, not to us. He also said that he doesn’t know if that’s actually true. But since it’s impossible to prove either way, we may as well believe what’s most empowering. By adopting the belief that there’s always a gift to be found in whatever happens in life we trigger our brain to look for these gifts. This automatically causes a shift to focusing on the positive.

We have to be careful with the questions we ask ourselves. Our brain operates like Google. You ask a question, you get an answer. I didn’t sell a single copy of the first book I wrote. If I had asked myself the question “Why did I fail?” my brain could have easily answered “Because you’re not a good writer” and I wouldn’t have written a second book. Instead I asked myself “What lessons can I learn from this experience that will help me get a better result next time?” A year later I published Get Paid For Your Pad which now is in the top 5% best selling books on Amazon.

Practices that help me reach my full potential are doing daily meditations, breathing exercises, keeping a gratitude journal, reframing disempowering stories from the past and striving to be non-judgmental towards myself and others. In addition, I observe my mind and catch myself when negative thoughts enter my mind. I then take a moment to shake myself out of it and remind myself that I don’t have to identify with these thoughts. This causes the negative energy to dissipate. As Tony Robbins puts it, there’s no reason to live in a suffering state, as we have the power to change our state at any time.

“I started defining success in terms of things I could control, which helped me stay positive. I learned to take reality for what it is and not be emotionally affected by external events.”

What are the biggest mistakes Airbnb hosts make and what advice do you give to those who aspire to become superhosts?

The biggest mistake hosts make is not understanding the process that their potential guests go through in selecting their Airbnb. I recommend each host should stay at a few Airbnbs and take note of this process and what made the experience great and what the host could have done better.

Hosts should be very quick to respond to messages and inquiries. Airbnb recommends users to inquiry with multiple listings. It’s often the case that who-ever responds first gets the booking. On top of that, responsiveness is one of the factors that Airbnb uses to determine what listings to show on the top of it’s search results. It can be a challenge to respond to messages fast though, during the night for example. I recommend hosts use an automated messaging service like Smartbnb to guarantee instant responses to messages.

Those who want to become superhost should aim to deliver a guest experience that exceeds the expectation of the guest, providing something that isn’t mentioned in the description for example. That will help bring in the five star reviews.

Communication is key, particularly before the guests check in. As an Airbnb guest, you’re completely dependent on your host to ensure a fantastic stay, so you want to feel confident that your host will deliver that experience.

As a host, you can provide this reassurance by communicating with your guest during the weeks leading up to the stay. Provide them with a guidebook containing information about your home, the neighborhood and activities that can be enjoyed in your area. You can either send them a pdf or use a third party service like Hostfully to create a digital guidebook.

Let your guests know that you’re always available to answer questions. Learn a bit about what your guests are planning to do in your city. The more you know about your guests, the better you can accommodate them.

You seem to be focused on making investments and creating an Airbnb empire. What are your future goals and plan with Airbnb for the next few years? And how about your lifestyle goals in general?

My ambition is to have three places around the world where I can stay part of the year and rent out on Airbnb the rest of the year, while running my business from my laptop. In between stays I aim to travel to the world’s most beautiful places and do the things I’m most passionate about, such as scuba diving and kite surfing.

You have a wide range of interests. Do you have a process for learning and mastering new things?

Learning comes from taking action and experiences. I’m a big fan of jumping in the cold water instead of tipping my toes in first. The word failure doesn’t exist in my dictionary, there’s only lessons and results. The best time to start with something is always in the past. The second best time is now.

I’ve found that the best way to master something new is to immerse in it. You can read a book and gain some insights. But if you really want to grasp the concepts and apply them in your life, reading once isn’t enough. There’s a difference between knowing of a concept and fully understanding it and embodying it.

For example, one of the most impactful books that I’ve come across is The Power of Now, by Eckhart Tolle. I listen to the audio book every night before I go to sleep. I’ve written summaries of each chapter and have spent countless hours trying to fully understand the key concepts. I discuss the concepts with my friends and I always on the lookout for moments during the day where I can apply them. Only after doing this for months I started to see the positive effects of the knowledge I absorbed.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Getting mentors to steepen the learning curve. Realizing that money spent on educating and investing in yourself is always money well spent. I look to learn from people who have achieved something I want to achieve and learn from their mistakes so that I don’t have to make them. This way I can shortcut my journey to success.

What’s one random fact about you that few people know?

I’m a big nerd, I love computer games, scientific facts, discovery channel and anything that has to do with economics and mathematics. When I was young, I would bring my calculator on family holidays so that I could calculate statistics of our journey, such as the average speed that we traveled at.

“Building a business is like filling a dam with water. For a long time, nothing happens. Then suddenly the water starts overflowing and the dam breaks. When that happens, you’ll realize that it’s all been worth it.”

What advice would you give to others who want to live the nomadic lifestyle?

Ask yourself how much you really want this lifestyle. It looks pretty glorious on the surface, but to build a business that you can run from anywhere in the world is incredibly hard. There’s exceptions, but for most it takes years of hard work for very little if any money, with no signs of improvement.

It’s easy to look at a guy posting pictures of himself working on a laptop on some remote tropical beach and to desire that life. What’s not being posted are the sleepless nights, the endless times of self doubt and the sacrifices that were made in order to achieve this life.

There are plenty of people out there selling the dream, making it sound like that if you were to buy their $999 online business course you could be making $5,000 a month within no time. That might be true for the person selling the program, but it’s as far as you can get from reality for almost everyone else.

I’m not looking to rain on anyone’s parade or discourage anyone from making their dream come true. I believe anyone can live the life they want. I do want to paint a realistic picture of what it will be like though. It won’t be easy. You have to want it as much as you want to breathe after being submerged in water for at least a minute. If that’s you, then here’s my advice.

Find out what you’re passionate about, then carve out a small niche and become the number one expert in that niche. Once you’ve build that reputation, you can branch out to other areas and go for a larger market. It’s better to be a king in a small pond than to be a peasant in a large pond.

You can’t do it alone, be active in the community. Go to conferences, work at co-working spaces, spend time in one of the larger digital nomad hubs like Chiang Mai, Ubud and Ho Chi Minh City.

Give yourself time, don’t give up. It typically takes a few years for an online business to generate even a meagre income. Do what you have to do to make it happen, temporarily move in with your parents if you have to or trade time for money part-time to support yourself.

You will go through periods of self doubt. I almost gave up on my business several times and so will you. How you manage these situations defines you as a person and determines if you’ll get to the end of the tunnel or not. Embrace the valleys knowing that they tend to be a launchpad to progress if you can get through.

If it doesn’t kill you, it makes you stronger. Persistence pays off. The difference between those who eventually get the results they want and those you don’t is usually not talent, luck or background. It’s the willingness to put in the effort necessary and push through the discomfort that uncertainly brings. Entrepreneurs are willing to do things that others are not in order to be able to live a life that others can’t.

It’s worth repeating. Don’t give up. Building a business is like filling a dam with water. For a long time, nothing happens. Then suddenly the water starts overflowing and the dam breaks. It’s impossible to know when that will happen though, there are no signposts along the way. You just have to have faith that one day you’ll wake up and see the light at the end of the tunnel. When that happens, you’ll realize that it’s all been worth it.

What advice would you give to others who want to earn a living around their passions, as far as monetization, marketing, and business model are concerned?