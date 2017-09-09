The Distracted Driving Epidemic Demands a Solution

Smartphone distractions now cause slower reactions and braking than alcohol impairment at the highest legal limit.

In 2015 alone, over 3,000 people were killed and 391,000 injured because of distracted driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

That same organization shockingly reported that 30% of millennial drivers believe texting does not affect their driving.

This illogical disparity is at the center of the distracted driving epidemic that takes thousands of lives while impacting millions.

Teenagers are particularly at risk.

Distracted driving disproportionately takes the lives of the most vulnerable drivers - teenagers. During the 100 first days of summer when teens are on the road more often, car crashes spike by 16% according to AAA. As our phones become more and more alluring and the number of Americans with smartphones continues to march towards 100%, this epidemic only becomes riskier and more widespread.

Does the problem start at home?

The symptoms of distracted driving are devastating and clear, but to properly diagnose the epidemic, one must identify the source of the disease.

Could it be parents?

In EverQuote’s 2017 Family Safe Driving Report, we saw that while 74% of parents worry about their teen driving distracted, a stunning 63% admit to distracted driving themselves.

This hypocrisy leaves impressionable young drivers in an impossibly difficult situation where role models are advising one thing and doing the complete opposite. When the stakes are this high and the deadly trend of distracted driving continues to worsen, the lion’s share of the blame falls on irresponsible parents. The solution must start there.

What can you do?

Here are three responsible steps you can personally take to help solve this epidemic.

Make sure the drivers in your life know what’s at stake because their driving decisions affect significantly more people than they could ever imagine.

Eliminate smartphone distractions by downloading an ‘eyes-free’ smartphone app such as messageLOUD which automatically reads texts, email and all other messages out loud to you.

Avoid voice calls distractions by taking advantage of Bluetooth devices and accessories that answer calls and play them through your car’s audio system.

Take advantage of smartphone car mounts, like the WizGear, that provide emergency accessibility to your phone while minimizing the distracting effort required to locate it.

“Incoming messages are the most pervasive and impactful distractions we face, our phones ping constantly and we find it almost impossible to ignore. By automatically reading all messages and notifications out loud, messageLOUD eliminates the need for a driver to ever take their eyes off the road,” says Garin Toren, CEO of messageLOUD.

As you can see in the demo video below, the app notifies you via audio that a message was received. The driver can then simply swipe up to return a message, double tap to dismiss a message and swipe down to delete a message, all while keeping your eyes remaining on the road where they belong.