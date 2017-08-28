this weekend i put my pen to paper and didn’t stop for 4 days. (note: this is an exaggeration)

I’m fresh off a 4 day online workshop with Tom Bird, called, “Write Your Book in a Weekend” and that’s exactly what I did, a wrote my book this weekend. Did I revise it? Not yet. Is it ready for you or anyone else to read? Not really. But did I write it? YES I DID!!!!!!!

Here’s how it works— Tom gets people into what’s called the “Divine Author State” which is kind of like a direct channel from God/the Goddess/higher self/etc into your hands and onto your paper or computer screen via short visualizations and writing meditation music which apparently has subliminal messaging with positive affirmations at such a low decibel that the conscious mind doesn’t even sense them, but the subconscious mind does. Once you start writing, you are expected to keep writing at a certain speed, which is how the facilitators know if you are in the DAS. (You record how many words you are logging every 15 minutes.)

Over the weekend I wrote somewhere around 35,000 words, which I never have done in my entire life. I think that was somewhere around 40 single-spaced typed pages. I wrote a book, for sure, but is it good? Meh. There are elements of it that are AMAZING, but it still will need a lot of editing and a lot of revising, but there is something there that I look forward to sharing about.

Mentally I feel so much clearer and happier and outside of any looping, repetitive thought patterns (for the most part) and I feel way more directly aligned with my creativity. I think that’s because in the DAS there’s no time to edit or correct or over think, it’s just creating and writing. Edit later. In creative practice, I think that’s a valuable rule, particularly when collaborating. Create now, edit later!

My goal to finish the revision for my book, which is about a mystical transfemme traveling the world (ahem...) is October 30 which seems like a tall order, but we shall see...

Sending love ,