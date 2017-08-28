Summer P. Minerva, Contributor artist//teacher//traveler linking homoeroticism + gender variance with the divine

the divine author state ~~~~

08/28/2017 10:50 am ET

this weekend i put my pen to paper and didn’t stop for 4 days. (note: this is an exaggeration)

I’m fresh off a 4 day online workshop with Tom Bird, called, “Write Your Book in a Weekend” and that’s exactly what I did, a wrote my book this weekend. Did I revise it? Not yet. Is it ready for you or anyone else to read? Not really. But did I write it? YES I DID!!!!!!!

Here’s how it works— Tom gets people into what’s called the “Divine Author State” which is kind of like a direct channel from God/the Goddess/higher self/etc into your hands and onto your paper or computer screen via short visualizations and writing meditation music which apparently has subliminal messaging with positive affirmations at such a low decibel that the conscious mind doesn’t even sense them, but the subconscious mind does. Once you start writing, you are expected to keep writing at a certain speed, which is how the facilitators know if you are in the DAS. (You record how many words you are logging every 15 minutes.)

Over the weekend I wrote somewhere around 35,000 words, which I never have done in my entire life. I think that was somewhere around 40 single-spaced typed pages. I wrote a book, for sure, but is it good? Meh. There are elements of it that are AMAZING, but it still will need a lot of editing and a lot of revising, but there is something there that I look forward to sharing about.

Mentally I feel so much clearer and happier and outside of any looping, repetitive thought patterns (for the most part) and I feel way more directly aligned with my creativity. I think that’s because in the DAS there’s no time to edit or correct or over think, it’s just creating and writing. Edit later. In creative practice, I think that’s a valuable rule, particularly when collaborating. Create now, edit later!

My goal to finish the revision for my book, which is about a mystical transfemme traveling the world (ahem...) is October 30 which seems like a tall order, but we shall see...

Sending love ,

Summer

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
the divine author state ~~~~

CONVERSATIONS