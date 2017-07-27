The Dog Days (Years) Ahead for your College Freshman

If you have a child heading to college this fall, which feels like it’s in about five minutes, you probably wonder what the transition will be like for both of you. You’ve heard that one dog year equals seven human years, right? Having now shepherded two humans through college, I can safely opine that the four semesters comprising the first two years of school will actually pass as dog years.

Let’s follow Jim and Jane and I’ll show you what you what I mean.

First semester, freshman year (childhood, ages 0-7):

Congratulations on (baby) Jim!

Like the first years of life, the first months of college are exciting but confusing. Dropped amidst people he’s never met and living somewhere brand new to him, Jim must figure out what his needs are and how to get them met. He’s eager to make friends but isn’t particularly discriminating; he’ll play with just about anyone who pays attention to him.

He doesn’t know his behavioral limits, though, and will test them at every turn. The adults around him will do everything they can to keep him from injuring himself, including declining to let him drink from glasses. In fact, he’ll be confined to plastic cups (often red and made by Solo) for the foreseeable future. He’s going to nap a lot and will probably need more than a few time-outs.

You really, really hope he isn’t going to do anything stupid. Or, rather, you know he’ll do stupid things but desperately hope he won’t do permanent damage.

Overall, he’s digging flexing his emotional muscles but will be desperately glad when winter break rolls around so he can sleep in his own bed again and maybe even have mommy make him his favorite food.

Second semester, freshman year (tween/teen, ages 7-14):

Jane was nervous about heading back to school, which anxiety she demonstrated by driving you berserk for the last 4 days of break--nature’s way of ensuring that you’re both glad when you drop her back off. She doesn’t have time to have dinner with you after you unload the car; she already texted her friends about her return and must dash off to reassure herself that she is no longer the new kid.

You can take off now, parent. She’s got this, okay?

(Ah, adolescence…)

As with the typical teen, this semester’s going to feature emotional melodrama. For instance: it’s going to turn out that many of the friends Jane made in the first semester were, in fact, friends of necessity—everyone wanted someone with whom to hang out when they first got there. After the emotional booster shot from winter break and hopefully not on her first night back, she’s going to have to find a new group of pals. Hopefully she’ll do so before she has to sort out her housing situation for the first time in her life, or it’ll seem like those raging hormones are in control all over again…

First semester, sophomore year (all-out adolescent followed by a glimmer of sanity, ages 14-21):

John’s home for the summer, kicking back and lifeguarding because he couldn’t find an internship. You’d been thrilled he was coming home until you remember how remarkably easy it is to lock antlers with a teen. You and John bump heads all summer about curfews, use of your car and whether your home is actually a hotel that includes maid service.

When he goes back to school in late August, he’s a full-blown adolescent, full of swagger and seemingly cocksure that he doesn’t need you. You can see his uncertainty beneath the bluster but you can’t reach him.

Rushing toward young adulthood, Jim’s going to declare his major this semester even though he doesn’t have to do so yet. He wants to know what path he’s on, even if he’s only secretly somewhat sure of what that path is. And he doesn’t want to hear what you think about it.

Fortunately for you both, these are busy growth-months. He’s figured out how to manage his classwork and by the end of the semester, he’s a whole lot less volatile. You see more and more of the child you knew was lurking in there somewhere.

Second semester, sophomore year (young adulthood, ages 21-28):

You can take some deep breaths; the turmoil is mostly behind you both. Jane’s handling her classes, her friends and a handful of extracurriculars. She’s hoping to find a job in her chosen field for the summer but isn’t frantic over it; she’s settling in for the long haul. She’s clear-headed and can again have discussions on a variety of topics without you and she having an argument.

Congratulations. Jane is launched.

The good news is that, by the fall of junior year, the dog years return to human years. Your child will emerge from college not as a middle-ager but rather as a happy, productive and engaging twenty-something.