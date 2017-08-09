If you’re in the real estate marketing and technology space you may have heard some pretty zany buzzwords come and go over the years.

Recently, one of the biggest was the “Uberization” of the real estate industry. Basically it was the thought that on-demand services (like Uber) were perfectly poised to disrupt all we’ve come to know and trust about our beloved profession and the platforms we use on a regular basis.

Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you look at it), nothing has REALLY changed in that sense other than MAYBE the introduction of Quicken’s Rocket Mortgage product, and the buzzword has all but faded.

Well, I’m here today, to officially lay stake to the term “Dominoification”.

Specifically, the Dominoification of the Real Estate industry.

For me personally, it all started after work one night in July of 2009. Like pretty much every night of the week, I was hungry… and wanted pizza.

So, I hopped on the interwebz and hastily entered the URL of my favorite pizza delivery option. D…O…M…I…N…O…(oh crap, does it have an E or not? - Thank the Google Gods for auto complete!).com

In the following couple minutes I went through the build your own pizza order process, and in the end was presented with something I had never seen before:

The Dominoes Pizza Tracker.

My mind was blown as I was presented with a visual timeline of my order, from the minute the order was placed, to the moment when the driver dropped it off at my home.

In this case that took 14 minutes, according to the conversation that followed my social sharing of it on Facebook (a semi useless feature – that I of course still used).

So, how does this tie in to the real estate industry?

Well, if you know the circle of people I run with professionally (looking at you Justin Tucker!!)… you know that we LOVE us some pizza. I mean, to the point of it probably not being healthy, but I digress. So, fast forward a few years after my mind blowing experience with the pizza tracker mentioned above, I was talking with a few co-workers and the topic came up. We discussed how awesome it was to be able to place our order, and watch with full, real-time transparency as it was created, baked, packaged up and delivered.

I said something along the lines of “wouldn’t it be cool if we could do that for a real estate transaction?”

An idea was born!

Our team immediately started brainstorming about how this concept could work in our world. How we’d structure it within our environment. How it would look, feel, etc. and over the next several months we continually bounced ideas around internally, and then finally decided to bring in some external help (the guys over at 1000watt Consulting) to work with us on design, UI and such.

We thought “if you can get this kind of transparency ordering a pizza online in under 30 minutes, why can’t you do the same with a transaction that takes roughly 45 days or more?”

The result? We call it “MyHome”.

Initially it was a consumer only product, but then due to the overwhelming response and demand from clients, we built a Realtor and Lender version which just recently launched in July.

MyHome provides unparalleled transparency, with real time updates and then post-closing home and neighborhood information, all in a secure web environment. This gives a personalized experience, similar to the Dominos Pizza Tracker, for tracking the progress of the back end of the real estate transaction (from when title and escrow receives an accepted offer and opens the transaction, to the closing and beyond).

Here’s a screenshot of the expanded consumer dashboard (they ARE mobile-first and responsive in design) with more details below:

MyHome was launched about 12 months ago in WFG National Title’s Oregon market. Since then they’ve also rolled it out in their Washington, Nevada and Arizona markets... and have run over 18,000 consumers and 1000+ Realtors through the process, with a less than 1% unsubscribe rate.

Here’s a view of the Realtor’s transaction status update, sent out on a weekly basis, which provides an overall view of their complete pipeline of business.

There are 12-14 automatically triggered touch point notifications pushed out through the process, which can be customized by the user to be received via SMS, email or viewed in detail on the dashboard, a live example of which can be seen here.

Consumers love it (see an example of one of the many reviews we’ve received here) . Realtors and lenders love it. And WFG’s escrow teams love it as it’s substantially decreased the incoming phone call volume (for questions and update requests) with no change in their production processes.

Let the Dominoification begin!

As I’m sitting here in San Francisco at this year’s Inman Real Estate Connect conference typing this post out, there is a team of super smart developers locked up in some secret back room trying to build something similar by Friday morning. I’ve also heard the reference to the pizza tracker used more than once as I’ve been roaming around interacting with some of the platform vendors.