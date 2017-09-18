The Do’s and Don’ts of the Munich Oktoberfest

Last year, over 5.6 million visitors trekked to Munich to partake in Oktoberfest. During the 17-day festival period, these party-goers ate 109 oxen and drank over six million liters of beer. As the largest folk festival in the world, Oktoberfest offers something for everyone. To help you navigate the extensive options, we’ve mapped out the activities you can’t miss, as well as the tourist traps to avoid.