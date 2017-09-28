Clean Plates, Contributor Clean Plates provides engaging, actionable, delicious healthy content that focuses on clean food for the body, mind, soul and planet. Through authoritative experts, yummy recipes, and mouth-watering videos, we provide accessible ways to make feeling and looking good simple and fun.

The Easiest Healthy, Frosty Treat Ever

09/28/2017 10:16 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

Recipe by Lauren Salkeld

A frozen treat that’s simple to make, super-delicious and healthy? It sounds too good to be true, but it’s real. Plus, it’s flexible, so you can give it your own spin. The only thing you have to remember is to make it far enough in advance so it has time to freeze.

  • SERVES: 4 TO 6
  • TOTAL TIME: 4 HOURS
  • ACTIVE TIME: 5 MINUTES

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon tahini
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • ¼ cup chopped, toasted hazelnuts
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons mini dark chocolate chips
  • Pinch of flaky sea salt

Directions

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
  2. In small bowl, mix together the yogurt and honey. Spoon the yogurt mixture onto the parchment-lined baking sheet and use a spatula to spread into an even approximately ¼-inch-thick layer. Drizzle with tahini, then sprinkle with blueberries, hazelnuts, and chocolate chips. Sprinkle with salt and freeze until firm, 4 to 5 hours. Break into pieces and enjoy.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

8 Addictive Foods & How To Overcome Their Power Over You

Buzz Off! The Best Nontoxic Insect Repellents

Back To School Essentials To Ease Lunch-Packing Stress

8 Foods That Help Cool You Down

Homemade Almond Milk Yogurt

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook

Follow Clean Plates on Instagram

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The Easiest Healthy, Frosty Treat Ever

CONVERSATIONS