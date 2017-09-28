The Easiest Healthy, Frosty Treat Ever

Published on Clean Plates
Recipe by Lauren Salkeld
A frozen treat that’s simple to make, super-delicious and healthy? It sounds too good to be true, but it’s real. Plus, it’s flexible, so you can give it your own spin. The only thing you have to remember is to make it far enough in advance so it has time to freeze.
- SERVES: 4 TO 6
- TOTAL TIME: 4 HOURS
- ACTIVE TIME: 5 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- ½ cup blueberries
- ¼ cup chopped, toasted hazelnuts
- 1 to 2 tablespoons mini dark chocolate chips
- Pinch of flaky sea salt
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment.
- In small bowl, mix together the yogurt and honey. Spoon the yogurt mixture onto the parchment-lined baking sheet and use a spatula to spread into an even approximately ¼-inch-thick layer. Drizzle with tahini, then sprinkle with blueberries, hazelnuts, and chocolate chips. Sprinkle with salt and freeze until firm, 4 to 5 hours. Break into pieces and enjoy.
