George Shea, Chairman of Major League Eating, has said that this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest has more depth than any other in its 101 year history. I, as a sixteen year pro-eater agree, even though that depth will not include myself because I faltered in three qualifiers needing a win to advance to the finals. I blame heartbreak and heartburn, but the fault is mine. I was simply not physically, emotionally, nor mentally prepared to win a qualifier this year - it takes an almost super human effort to arrive at the final table on July 4th at the corner of Stillwell and Surf, Coney Island (or on ESPN for couch potato skin eaters.) This year’s superhuman crop includes so many rookies and newer eaters improving that Rich Shea, president of Major League Eating, in the broadcast booth will need a faster tongue to keep up with the speedier mouths. Darren Eats, an independent eater turned pro quaffed a stomach-boggling 38 HDBS (hot dogs and buns) in ten minutes to earn his spot. Also for the first time in digestive history, two eaters at two qualifiers ate over fifty. In the role of the Hulk, former power lifter Jeffery “The Digestor” Esper smashed his PB and ate 50 in a Boston qualifier while Carmen “Cutthroat” Cincotti ate 53 1/2 in NYC and stopped eating at the 7 1/2 minute mark as a “playing possum” move to scare the competition. Oddly enough, Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas would not be cast as the Black Widow from the Eating Avengers, despite being the greatest female gurgitator of all time. Miki “Oh Miki” Sudo, three time chomp champ is simply too strong for Sonya in the final two minutes of the womens’ contest (ESPN 3) which is where dreams are made, and realities are broken. Plus, with Miki’s new blond locks, she is looking more ScarJo these days an is bound for a four-peat. Matt Stonie, the #2 eater in the world, held aloft the bejeweled yellow mustard belt two years ago, but sadly in this scenario is cast as the Jeremy Renner character with the arrows who doesn’t get enough screen time. Tony Stark, The Iron Man, is Badlands Booker celebrating his 13th straight time at the finals and minus two years of semi-retirement, 20 years on the circuit. Badlands ingestion engine is powered more than Paladium as his arc reactor is generating the hip-hop food rock album, “Stillwell and Surf 2” www.badlandsbooker.com