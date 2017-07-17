The Edge of Burnout

As we all dive into the depths of Summer heat, now is a good time to check your own internal temperature. How do you feel you are managing, or better yet, thriving in various areas of your life?

Family, Career, Finances, Relationships, Balance, Health...the list goes on of the myriad of things we are constantly juggling every day of our lives. Unfortunately, sometimes keeping all those things in the air causes overload, overwhelm and raises our internal temperatures, leaving us teetering on the edge of that depleted and out-of-control feeling of burnout.

However, awareness is power - so I offer you this message today as your opportunity to tune in with yourself and raise your awareness of where you are right now by asking yourself the following three questions:

How satisfied are you with your life? (Scale of 1 to 10)

What one area of your life is creating the most stress for you?

What is one thing in your life that could be more fulfilling for you than it is today?

Don’t worry, there are no right or wrong answers. All that matters is that you are honest, avoid judging yourself for the answers and take the time to delve into what those answers mean for your life. Everything you are feeling in this moment is valid because your genuine emotions exist for a reason, and you owe it to yourself to look into what is behind them.

Once you raise awareness about what drives your emotions, you can make clear choices on how you want to address them. Also, you allow yourself to live not at the mercy of your circumstances or fears, but in the power of your own choices.

Simply put, raising your awareness gives you the power to combat that depleted and out-of-control feeling of burnout by giving you the ability to choose what you do, when you do it and how it contributes to your overall satisfaction in life.

Three questions can do all that?