See The Opening Scene Of 'The Emoji Movie'

Textopolis is the world inside your smartphone, where emojis are lively little creatures who perform only the functions they are designed to perform. The Christmas tree must be so bored 11 months of the year.

Or so it goes in “The Emoji Movie,” the latest product to transfer our phone addictions to larger screens (see also: last year’s “Angry Birds Movie” and the new CBS game show “Candy Crush”). In the clip above, exclusive to HuffPost and AOL, T.J. Miller voices the “meh” emoji, who guides us through the film’s opening scene. Enter the universe of Textopolis ― you might realize you’ve been there all along.