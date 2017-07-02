THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES: HE HAS NONE AND YOU NEED TO COVER HIM UP SOON

Dear Republican Members of Congress:

With all due respect, I have news for you: the emperor has no clothes. You can’t pretend it’s not true, because it is. Now, it’s time to do something about it.

Obviously, the emperor to whom I refer is President Trump. I am not going to spend time here telling you all of the bizarre, crazy and totally inappropriate things that he has done because you don’t need me to do that. You already know that. The place that you now have to get yourselves to is acknowledging that publicly and then doing something about it.

There is no need to debate (which implies that there are two rational sides) whether the President’s behavior is anything less than lunacy given the context in which he operates – he is the president of the United States after all! We all know how he should be behaving in terms of decorum and tone, whatever your political and policy beliefs. He is so far from that place that he is at the point of no return. Please accept publicly what I know that you have privately.

It is important for you to take that public step for a number of reasons. The first and foremost of those reasons is the safety of all of our children. If you don’t care about this country, please care about all of its children. If you don’t care about your children, I am begging you to care about mine. I am so scared for the future of this planet in terms of our safety from threats such as North Korea, Russia and ISIS that I truly worry whether there is any future for any of our kids. (I won’t even get to issues such as climate change and what impact that will have on this planet’s future.) You know in your heart of hearts, that our demented president is nowhere near up to the task of dealing with these imminent existential threats. Just look at what he’s done with our allies. How can you expect that he can handle our very crafty enemies? I cannot overstate in any way why he needs to be pulled from the job of protecting our national security immediately. You, who have access to much more information on the seriousness of these threats than the rest of us, can’t be resting any easier knowing our commander in chief’s temperament, attention and ability to solve problems.

Second, you must take action against this president because it’s time to restore some moral clarity into the dialogue of this country. I am asking you to stop painting his behavior in shades of gray when you speak on television or otherwise in public. His behavior is wrong pure and simple. It is also scary. That is a black and white proposition. Remember Justice Stewart’s famous statement regarding pornography, “I know it when I see it”? Well, you very well know that how the president behaves is not right and is so far from appropriate for any person and certainly no where on the spectrum of normal for a president of the United States. I implore you to stop trying to defend the indefensible.

I think a big part of some of the internal problems that this country faces is the sliding scale of what is right and what is wrong that has crept up in recent years. I am proud to state that I believe that certain behaviors and beliefs are just wrong and there is no justification for them. I have taught my children and continue to teach them that there is no excuse for saying certain things and/or for acting a certain way. But some of you feel it is your duty to go on television and try to take something that is wrong and mold it into something that could possibly, somewhere or somehow, be considered ok. Politicians from both parties have agreed that, “you can’t put lipstick on a pig”; what’s wrong is still wrong. I want my children to be guided by a set of principles and values that are rooted in basic concepts of right and wrong. By continuing to defend this president and his behavior, you are showing the world that people should not aspire to live their lives based on principles of right and wrong or be accountable for their wrong behavior. Do you really want to send that message?

Finally, I beseech you to take some action to show your own political courage – that you place your country above your party and that you value good over bad. My late husband was a member of Congress so I am well aware of the pressure you are under not to make waves within your party and to be a good soldier. But for heaven’s sake, isn’t now the time to stand up, to condemn and to act upon what is wrong – even at the cost of some political capital? At the end of the day, do you want to be a profile in courage or an enabler of really bad behavior that will surely have really bad consequences? After all, didn’t your mother ever ask you whether you would jump off a bridge just because everyone else was doing it? I know that it is the safe thing not to come forward. Generally, that is the case until one finds him or herself in political danger by not bucking the party. But isn’t the future of our country, and even our civilization, enough to bring you to the point of deviating from the road well travelled?

By saying all of this, I am in no way minimizing or dismissing the individuals who voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential campaign. By and large, they had legitimate concerns and legitimate issues. But your failure to move this president to where he should be diminishes those voters because you know full well that nothing that they wanted to happen when they cast their votes this past November will ever happen under the current leadership. Let’s not fool ourselves into believing that any of his promises will be kept as he continues on his present course.

How, you ask, can we do something about this president now? Don’t we have to wait until the end of all of these investigations at the terribly high price that will cause this nation both in its standing in the world and in its progress domestically? The Constitution provides for removal from office through conviction on impeachment where the House votes for a bill or bills of impeachment and the Senate conducts a trial and convicts the President of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”. Why don’t you look to the already developed evidence to determine whether the President was an accessory after the fact, in violation of 18 United States Code Section 3, to General Flynn’s violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 (18 United States Code Section 219)? I certainly think that there is enough to offer articles of impeachment on that question. I ask that you show your judgment and courage by moving forward on that basis (or any other legally defensible basis) to protect this country and our children now and in the future.

Thank you for your consideration,

A Concerned Citizen and Mother