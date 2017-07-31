The Empowered Person – Lesson’s To Live Your Life’s Mission By Being Happy!

Welcome to a brand spankin new series that I will be writing about this month. Over the last 6 months, I have gotten a lot of questions around HOW to move forward? Or “WHAT am I doing wrong, no matter what I do I just can’t seem to reach my goals?”

Some of the most important topics I would like to discuss will be centered around YOU!

· HOW you think, · WHAT you say to yourself and most importantly · How you INTERACT with others and those who you want to help

If you want to either make an impact on the World or change your life in ANY area, it’s vital that you change not only your thinking but your MINDSET.

This is key and my motto is : CHANGE YOUR MINDSET, CHANGE YOUR LIFE.

It’s that simple but it’s easy to say and can be a little more difficult to do because it takes constant work. Some of what we discuss will be a work in progress and won’t be something you fix in one day. But the fun part is that the more you work on yourself, the better your habits will be and the stronger you’ll become.

Ready? Let’s go!

Today’s topic is regarding your professional life titled: Where I Am Today Does Not Equal My Tomorrow. Now hold on! I know you may be sitting there thinking “This doesn’t apply to me. I’m fine in the professional department”. Really? Here me out for a minute.

We are taught that what we “do” and what our profession is, is DIRECTLY TIED TO OUR SELF WORTH. I polled a couple of my friends and gave them two examples and below are the scenarios and their answers.

Example #1: Angela is a mogul who owns her own Company, they are in the high tech IT industry and offer cutting edge products to Companies like Google. How would you picture her? The answers I got were: She is wealthy, smart, leading a team of Engineers in a glass office, possibly travelling on a private plane? She would have it all worked out right? Look good, tough, smart and going places.

Example #2: Mary is working at Walmart as a greeter part time in the mornings. She is 65 years old and retired and shows up every day on time. What would you think about Mary? The answers for Mary were: Since she is older, she needs the income so she is working at a job like Walmart because she could not get work anywhere else. She may not have many skills and makes very little income (minimum wage). She works part time because she cannot work a whole day without getting tired.

Before you read any further, what did you actually think about both scenarios? Be honest with yourself.

Here are the REAL RESULTS:

In Example #1: Angela is really struggling. On the outside she looks put together, but she recently put on 30 pounds under the stress of her Company not performing as well as others think they are doing. She does have Google as a client, but Google recently told her that if she does not produce a new product soon, she will not be considered for future endeavors. Angela is falling apart financially physically and emotionally. She has sky high bills and she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown because she doesn’t have the man power to give Google what they want.

By Contrast in Example #2: Mary is doing very well for herself. She worked all her life as a Nurse and through overtime, stockpiled away a lot of money for her retirement. She only works at Walmart because she did not want a stressful job, and she works part time because she doesn’t need any more than gas money. In truth she has all the money she needs, she just likes to be with people.

Quite a different viewpoint than what you originally thought right?

Here’s the main takeaway I want you to remember: WE ARE NOT OUR JOBS and DON’T JUDGE A BOOK BY IT’S COVER.

If you are doing a menial job today, making minimum wage or less than you want to, the good news is that there is nowhere to go but up. Even if you are making great money but hate your job, it’s time to rethink where you are and what your truly here to do. Your instincts are right, there is more and you were put on this Earth to be HAPPY and to live your LIFE PURPOSE.

In the next installment in our series, I will be giving you real life strategies on how you can move from here to there, from being unhappy professionally à to living your life’s mission and LOVING what you do. In the meantime, please remember that YOU ARE NOT WHAT YOU DO – especially if you hate what you are doing. There is light at the end of the tunnel and I believe you can have what you want and be whoever you want to be which includes be a happy human.